Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo
The Las Vegas Raiders added Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency on Monday, and here, we hand out the grade for the big signing.
The Las Vegas Raiders free agent season is upon us as the legal tampering portion of the off-season. begins before players can officially sign on Wednesday. The number one thing Raiders fans were waiting for going into today was whether they were going to sign a quarterback or go all in for a first-round player in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Raiders wasted no time answering that question by working out a contract with none other than former 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It was reported by Adam Schefter that Garoppolo and the Raiders agreed to a 3-year $67.5 million contract with $34 million guaranteed.
The quarterback question has been an up-and-down roller coaster ever since Derek Carr was benched with two games left in the season. Ever since that moment, people questioned what the Raiders’ next move was going to be.
For the Silver and Black, the signing of Jimmy G likely means that the team will be in on a draft quarterback as well, as Garoppolo is not a long-term solution. However, he is a veteran who has won a lot of games at the NFL level and was in a Super Bowl as recently as three seasons ago.