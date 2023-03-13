Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo
Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo
The Grade
I’m probably going to get slaughtered in my mentions because of this but hear me out. Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo was one of the last people I wanted the Raiders to bring in as their next signal caller.
However, going with him isn’t a step back from Derek Carr, as it is probably a lateral but when you incorporate what he’s owed from this contract, it makes you feel better about moving on from Carr and inserting Garoppolo as the starter.
The 3-year $67.5 million contract breaks down to $22.5 average annual value. The $34 million guaranteed is a little rich for my blood, but one would expect that if the yearly average was lower, the guaranteed money would be a little higher.
That is still a boatload less than what Derek Carr would’ve gotten had the Raiders stuck with him. Garoppolo will get roughly $45 million over the next two years, and Carr would have been around $73 million.
If both contracts played out the way they were structured, Garoppolo would end up making nearly half of what we would’ve given Carr, who was on pace for $121 million over the next 3 years.
The issues with Garoppolo though are right there in front of you. Not only has he been injury prone, currently coming off a season-ending injury, but he has been underwhelming and inconsistent at times. Yes, he’s had his flashes, but many wonder if he’s just a product of a great Kyle Shanahan system and perennial top 5 defense.
Nonetheless, he has led some teams that have racked up some wins over the year.
Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Scouting Combine Edition
Now that the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up, here is another seven-round mock draft for your Las Vegas Raiders.
I understand that my grade might be a little high, but that’s the cautiously optimistic in me coming to the forefront. I feel like if Garoppolo can stay healthy he can be just as good as what the Raiders recently had in Carr, if not mildly better. Couple that with the very team-friendly contract he has been given and I don’t think this signing is as bad as many are making it out to be.
Grade: B-
For more Raiders coverage check out the Raider Take Podcast and follow our YouTube Channel