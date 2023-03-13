Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency tracker: Who’s coming and going?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do in terms of their 2023 free agency, so here, we look at who is coming and going to the desert.
Legal tampering for the 2023 free agency period begins at 9AM PT, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there is a lot of work to be done. According to Spotrac, Las Vegas has over 20 players who are entering free agency, so the team that went 6-11 last season will look a lot different than the team that takes the field in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.
Free agency is one of the more exciting times of the offseason, as the players that are brought in, or lost, will significantly impact what the team does during the 2023 NFL Draft. Unlike last year, Las Vegas actually holds some significant draft capital, as they will pick No. 7 overall, and have multiple picks in the top 110.
Las Vegas also has a ton of money to spend in free agency, as they released Derek Carr, and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby restructured his deal. They go into the legal tampering period with over $40 m
illion in cap space, so look for general manager David Ziegler to be very aggressive.
We have also taken a look at some big-time players who could be available via a trade, like Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay. The truth is, Las Vegas has a lot of work to do after winning only six games last season, and it will all start this week.
Here, we will take a look at who is coming, and who is going, as we hand out grades for each signing.
Players that have re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
- Brandon Parker, OT (1yr-$1.5M)
- Jesper Horsted, TE
- Ameer Abdullah, RB
- Netane Muti, OG
- Jerry Tillery, DT
- Jakob Johnson, FB
- Roderic Teamer, S
- Jermaine Eluemunor, OT
- Hroniss Grasu, C
- Curtis Bolton, LB
- Keelan Cole, WR
Players that have left the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
- Derek Carr to New Orleans
- Clelin Ferrell to San Francisco
- Jarrett Stidham to Denver
- Andrew Billings to Chicago
- Mack Hollins to Atlanta
- Trent Sieg released
New faces joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
- Jimmy Garoppolo, QB (3yr-$67.5M) Grade
- Brandon Facyson, CB (2yr- $6.5M)
- Marcus Epps, S (2yr-$12M)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR (3yr-$33M)
- Jacob Bobenmeyer, LS (3yr- $3.185M)
- Robert Spillane, LB (2yr- $7M)
- Phillip Dorsett, WR (1yr- $1.2175M)
- Jordan Willis, DE
- OJ Howard, TE
- Jaquan Johnson, S
Raiders current free agents still available
- Anthony Averett, CB
- Denzel Perryman, LB
- Rock Ya-Sin, CB
- Duron Harmon, S
- Jayon Brown, LB
- Trent Sieg, LS
- Isaac Rochell, DE
- Jordan Jenkins, LB
- Micah Kiser, LB
- Tashawn Bower, DE
- Matthias Farley, CB
- Sidney Jones, CB
- Foster Moreau, TE
Please continue to check back here throughout what should be a wild free agency period for the Raiders. We will continue to update it, and grade out all the coming and goings as the team looks to revamp the roster in a big way this offseason.