Las Vegas Raiders agree with Jakobi Meyers to bolster WR group
The Las Vegas Raiders made an early splash on Day 2 of legal tampering, agreeing with New England Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers.
After signing former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Day 1 of legal tampering, the Las Vegas Raiders went back to the well to sign him a weapon for 2023. Early on in Day 2 of legal tampering, the Raiders agreed to a deal with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers according to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network.
Meyers racked up over 800 yards receiving last season for the Patriots, finding the end zone six times. With Las Vegas, he will be slotted behind Davante Adams at the position group, giving the Raiders a tandem that had over 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns last season.
The wide receiver is also only 26-years old, so there is a lot of good football left in him. The deal for Meyers according to Rapoport is for three years and $33 million.
An interesting thing to keep an eye on here is the fact that Meyers played mostly in the slot for McDaniels in New England. Could that mean Las Vegas moves on from Hunter Renfrow and his big contract? Only time will tell.
Raiders must turn their focus to the defense
Playing in the AFC West, having a dominant defense is the only way to get out alive, and Las Vegas has a lot of work to do on that side of the ball. We recently laid out three players they should be targeting on Day 2 of the legal tampering period, as they look to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
This was a solid move at a great value to kick off Day 2, and hopefully, this is just the start of what should be an exciting 24 hours for Raider Nation. Meyers is an excellent wide receiver who has played in McDaniels’s system before, so getting him for only $11 million a season is quite the bargain.