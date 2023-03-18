Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

Khaled Abdallah
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT /
Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson tight end Davis Allen (TE01) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson tight end Davis Allen (TE01) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

879. . TE. Tigers . Davis Allen. 231. player

The Raiders choose to use their final pick in the 2023 draft in this mock to double up at the tight end position. We used an early pick on Darnell Washington out of Georgia who is a physical specimen and we use this pick on Davis Allen of Clemson who is less imposing but has better statistics.

Allen measures in at 6-5 and 245 lb and his 40 time of 4.84 seconds is on the low end for the position. He does have elite vertical and broad jump numbers which can make up for that lack of top and speed that could hurt his overall draft stock.

What Washington brings in terms of raw physicality and athleticism, Allen matches with his route running and soft hands.

His great vertical and broad jump increase his catch radius and he could end up being a very reliable Target as the backup tight end. Ideally, the Raiders would bring in another veteran at the position but the duo of Washington and Allen could be a great addition to this offense.

