Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
The Raiders choose to use their final pick in the 2023 draft in this mock to double up at the tight end position. We used an early pick on Darnell Washington out of Georgia who is a physical specimen and we use this pick on Davis Allen of Clemson who is less imposing but has better statistics.
Allen measures in at 6-5 and 245 lb and his 40 time of 4.84 seconds is on the low end for the position. He does have elite vertical and broad jump numbers which can make up for that lack of top and speed that could hurt his overall draft stock.
What Washington brings in terms of raw physicality and athleticism, Allen matches with his route running and soft hands.
Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a few big moves early in free agency, with many fans thinking they are clearly banking on an A-level draft.
His great vertical and broad jump increase his catch radius and he could end up being a very reliable Target as the backup tight end. Ideally, the Raiders would bring in another veteran at the position but the duo of Washington and Allen could be a great addition to this offense.