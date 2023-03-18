Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
There are some changes afoot in the Raiders’ defensive line group and much change is needed after a disappointing season in 2022. The Raiders lost their best-performing defensive tackle earlier this week with Andrew Billings going to Chicago but did make a good move by re-signing Jerry Tillery who brought some pass-rushing power to the group.
They are still looking for a difference-maker and there is a potential one available here in Byron Young out of Alabama. Young measures in at a solid 6-3 and 295 lbs and he showed above-average strength and athleticism at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
He is a smart and physical player who has a great motor and brings a fantastic attitude to the game.
Young will likely need to get stronger if he wants to play three-technique in the NFL as he does not have the athleticism to play on the outside unless it is an obvious run situation. Young comes with the Alabama pedigree and would be an immediate upgrade as a rotational interior defensive lineman on this defense.