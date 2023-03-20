Las Vegas Raiders: 3 tight ends to target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 tight ends to target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
No. 1: Darnell Washington, Georgia
In our latest 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Raiders, we have the Silver and Black adding Washington with their second round pick. Truth be told, some mocks out there have Darnell Washington going in the first round, so the team may have to take him as early as No. 38 overall if they hope to snag him on Day 2.
Washington is the complete package at the position, as he can stretch the field, can block with the best of them, and has the size and speed you look for in today’s tight end. At Georgia, he won back-to-back national titles, and he just happens to be from Las Vegas, Nevada, making him a perfect fit.
Washington has dealt with some injuries in college as well, but at 6-foot-7, and 265 pounds, he would be a menace to opposing defenses at the next level. He appears to be the prototypical tight end for McDaniels’s system, and I could even see the team trading back into the first round to get him on Day 1.