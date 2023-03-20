Raiders news: Mack Hollins to Atlanta, OJ Howard to visit
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to move pieces around for the 2023 NFL season, this time saying goodbye to two fan favorites via free agency.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, it looks like a complete rebuild this offseason, this after winning only six games during the 2022 NFL season. The Silver and Black seem to be turning the page on most of their free agents, including some who played a big role in what success the team did have last year.
As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, the roster is starting to take shape, and it looks a lot different than it did a year ago today.
Raiders got the most out of Mack Hollins
Mack Hollins signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this past offseason, filling the role as the No. 2 wideout on the outside opposite Davante Adams. A Super Bowl winner in Philadelphia, Hollins joined the Raiders after stints with both the Eagles, and Miami Dolphins, but played his best season as a pro in the Silver and Black.
All told, Hollins caught more passes in 2022 than he did in his entire career combined, while also hauling in four touchdowns for the second straight season. On Sunday, Hollins signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, a destination where he can continue to grow as a player, and an offense where he could see even more production.
Raiders bringing in OJ Howard
On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to host former first-round tight end OJ Howard per Ian Rapoport, filling a big hole in their offense after the trade of Darren Waller. Las Vegas also appears to be losing Foster Moreau in free agency, as he went to visit New Orleans, a place where he played his college ball, and where former teammate Derek Carr now plays quarterback.
Howard has never produced like a first-round talent, making stops in both Tampa Bay and Houston. He started ten games last season, catching ten passes, two of which went for scores for the Texans.