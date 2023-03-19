Raiders news: Foster Moreau to join Derek Carr in New Orleans?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of free agents hitting the market this offseason, including a talented young tight end in Foster Moreau.
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to navigate the 2023 offseason, making a few small signings as we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. This weekend, the team brought back linebacker Curtis Bolton but made a surprising move when they signed long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer to a three-year contract.
Of all the needs for this Raiders franchise this offseason, the specialist group was not considered one, as Daniel Carlson is one of the best kickers in the game, and AJ Cole is a Pro Bowl punter. Long-snapper Trent Sieg has developed an incredible relationship with both Carlson and Cole, but it appears he will be given his walking papers this offseason.
Raiders bringing back familiar faces
The Raiders have been busy bringing back new faces, as fullback Jakob Johnson will return to the team, as well as offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. The big right tackle had a breakout season with the Silver and Black last year and has been boisterous as to what he and Kolton Miller will do to the rest of the NFL in 2023.
Eluemunor not only feels he and Miller will succeed but will be the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL.
Former Raiders landing in New Orleans
We already know Derek Carr will be playing for the New Orleans Saints this upcoming season, as he signed a monster deal with the franchise this offseason. However, could one of his former teammates be joining him in the Bayou as well for the 2023 campaign,
On Saturday, it was reported that tight end Foster Moreau would be heading to New Orleans to meet with the Saints, and you have to think Carr had his hand in that. The two developed an incredible friendship since the Silver and Black selected Moreau out of LSU, and he would be an excellent complement to Juwan Johnson in the position group.
With the Raiders trading away Darren Waller, Moreau would have been a perfect fit to step in and assume the starting job, but that is looking very unlikely now. Moreau played his college ball in the Bayou and would have a familiar face throwing to him if he decides to walk in free agency.
The 2023 NFL Draft class is loaded with tight end talent, so expect this to be a position group that the Raiders target at least on Day 2. Moreau is a talented player, but never really took off with the Raiders, so maybe a change in scenery will do him well next season.