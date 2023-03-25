Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: AR15 lands in Vegas
7. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
It seems like every week there is a new quarterback at the top of the draft boards and with several teams in the top five that need quarterbacks, it makes sense that there is a bit of a carousel at the moment. In this particular mock draft, Anthony Richardson out of Florida is available to the Raiders with the 7th overall pick and he makes perfect sense as the selection here.
The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo allows the Raiders to be patient and take their time in developing a quarterback and they hope to do just that with Anthony Richardson. They can start Garoppolo for this season and perhaps even in 2024 and continue to develop Richardson as a prospect.
The Florida quarterback is the most physically gifted quarterback of the bunch and his 2023 NFL Scout Combine workout has become legendary. There are some concerns about his footwork and accuracy but if he is given a full season to learn before being asked to take on the starting role, then he can be set up for success when he’s ready to take over the team.
The Raiders will be betting big on his upside as a physical marvel and can look at the blueprint in Baltimore or Philadelphia to build a contender around a QB with his unique skill set.