2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders mock draft roundup 2.0
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN
- No. 7, Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
A former NFL general manager himself, Mike Tannenbaum recently put together a first-round mock over at ESPN.com. Like in Wilson’s mock, there are quarterbacks to be had when the Raiders pick at No. 7 overall, and just like Wilson, he has the team going defense, though this time selecting cornerback Christian Gonzalez from Oregon.
There is no doubt that cornerback is a worrisome position for the Raiders going into this draft season, and Gonzalez has all the skills to be a legitimate CB1 at the next level. Some experts like Devon Witherspoon as the top cornerback, and he is still on the board in Tannenbaum’s mock as well, but you cannot go wrong with Gonzalez in the Raiders secondary.
The most interesting part of this mock draft came at No. 5 overall, where the Seattle Seahawks selected University of Tennessee star quarterback, Hendon Hooker. We recently mocked Hooker to the Raiders in our latest 3-round mock, though he landed with the Silver and Black in the third round.
To be noted, Bucky Brooks from NFL.com also has Gonzalez going to the Raiders at No. 7 overall.