2025 NFL redraft forces Raiders fans to face uncomfortable Ashton Jeanty reality

It was easy to see the Las Vegas Raiders' vision when they selected Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was electric in college and could theoretically bring that same level of explosiveness to the Raiders' running game.

While Jeanty showed flashes of talent in his rookie season, it's starting to look like the Raiders left some value on the table. Multiple players selected behind the running back are already solidifying themselves as franchise building blocks.

In The Athletic's redraft of the 2025 class, analyst Nick Baumgardner had the former Boise State back dropping all the way to No. 20, while the Raiders pivoted to current Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Raiders swap Ashton Jeanty for Mason Graham in 2025 NFL redraft

It's too early to say whether drafting Jeanty was a mistake for Vegas. With an improved offensive line, he could still develop into a star. But the initial returns aren't what fans hoped for.

Baumgardner still has a candle lit for the running back. After pairing him with the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick, he said, "Jeanty was always a running back worthy of a first-round pick, and many people are now overlooking the fact that he had more than 1,300 scrimmage yards (and 55 catches) on a terrible team. He’ll be fine."

Moving forward, the Raiders should at least have a competent rushing attack. Jeanty proved that he can make something out of nothing when he needs to, and he's expected to improve in year two.

Still, the idea of swapping the running back out for a player of Graham's caliber is intriguing. The defensive tackle originally went to the Browns at pick No. 5, but he fell one spot lower in this redraft. Especially after the departure of Christian Wilkins, the Raiders have a glaring need on the interior of their defensive line.

Graham was quietly one of the more impactful rookies in the NFL in 2025. While his raw stats don't jump off the page, he was able to hold down the middle of the line and open up more opportunities for his teammates. He already looks like a long-term starter for Cleveland.

Nobody is giving up on Jeanty just yet. The tools are all there for the former top-ten pick to reach his potential. But after one year, it's looking like the Raiders reached just a bit.