The Las Vegas Raiders still have a checklist of roster moves to make and consider, as well as some other matters to attend to before training camp begins late in July.

While the top priority should be signing first-rounder Fernando Mendoza and fourth-rounder Jermod McCoy, GM John Spytek should look at outside help to bolster some shallow positions. Several free agents can be a veteran insurance policy for injured players and underperforming starters.

Las Vegas still has $23.6 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, but they can go bargain-bin shopping after bringing in several key additions in the early waves of free agency. Here are three low-cost signings that could bolster their roster depth or spark competition for starting spots.

Las Vegas Raiders need defensive reinforcements and a challenger for a starting spot on the offensive line

CB Rasul Douglas

By the time the rookies report to training camp on July 23, Las Vegas should have McCoy under contract, but his rookie deal isn't the biggest question for his 2026 outlook. As part of their management plan, the Raiders gave him days off during the spring while he works through a degenerative knee issue.

Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reported that McCoy is "on target" to be a full participant at training camp. Still, that doesn't mean he's ready to challenge second-year pro Darien Porter for a starting position on the boundary.

Rasul Douglas is healthy and has the experience to take on the lead cornerback job opposite Eric Stokes if necessary. Since 2020, he's been a primary starter with four teams: the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. He should have been with the Raiders, too.

In 2025, Douglas led the Dolphins with 13 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a 73 passer rating (out of a possible 158.3) in coverage. He's a plug-and-play option on the outside if McCoy needs a year on injured reserve or Porter struggles to establish himself as a starter.

OT Kendall Lamm

DJ Glaze isn't in a notable battle for the lead role at right tackle. Yet he should face some competition for the position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze allowed the most pressures (48) and second-most sacks (10) on the team last year. Although the previous coaching staff deserves some of the blame for his subpar play, the current regime shouldn't feel 100 percent comfortable about him being a shoo-in starter either.

As an 11-year veteran, Kendall Lamm could be a solid test for Glaze at a key spot on the offensive line.

Lamm didn't see much action last year, but according to PFF, he didn't allow a sack while on the field for 336 pass-blocking snaps with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

Even if Glaze outperforms Lamm, the Raiders can retain the latter as a veteran swing tackle option if 2025 third-rounder Charles Grant isn't ready for that role. As a career backup, Lamm has played over 1,000 snaps at left and right tackle.

SAF Taylor Rapp

The Raiders drafted Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson in the second and fifth rounds, respectively, out of Arizona. In college, both defensive backs lined up at safety and in the slot, but they spent a lot more time in the box than in deep coverage.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stukes (39) and Johnson (362) lined up for 391 snaps combined at free safety. Although the rookies are capable of playing the position, the Raiders should look to add an experienced deep cover defender.

In coverage last season, Jeremy Chinn (four) and Isaiah Pola-Mao (six) allowed 10 touchdowns combined and passer ratings above 120. With those concerning numbers for the top returning safeties on the roster, Spytek should consider signing Taylor Rapp.

In 2025, Rapp battled a knee injury until the Buffalo Bills placed him on injured reserve last October. Despite playing at less than 100 percent, he allowed a 78.6 passer rating in coverage. The versatile safety hasn't allowed multiple touchdowns in four of his seven seasons.

According to PFF, Rapp has played 2,268 snaps at free safety. He's equipped to patrol center field and should be atop the Raiders' summer free-agent list.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.