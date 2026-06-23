Countdown begins as Raiders' training camp and joint practice dates announced

It still feels like just yesterday that the Las Vegas Raiders were firing Pete Carroll and embarking on a journey that would lead them to new head coach Klint Kubiak. Although much has happened, these past few months have honestly flown by, and the 2026 NFL season is around the corner.

Pre-draft events like the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine are a thing of the distant past, free agency can barely be seen in the rearview mirror, and the 2026 NFL Draft feels like light-years away. As it stands now, even OTAs and mandatory minicamp are over; not much is left until real games start.

Training camp and three preseason games, as well as one set of joint practices, are all that stand between the Raiders and their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. The countdown to these can officially begin as well, as the dates for these events were just officially announced.

Las Vegas Raiders' training camp and joint practice dates for 2026 NFL season

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero revealed the training camp report dates and joint practice schedules for all 32 NFL teams. Las Vegas will have its rookies report on July 23, and five days later, their veterans will report on July 28. Both of these are standard dates compared to the rest of the league.

Not only that, though, the Raiders will be tested against the Houston Texans in joint practices on August 18, ahead of their second preseason tilt. Practice will take place on Tuesday, and the game against the Texans will kick off on Thursday.

So, here is every notable date that you need to know ahead of the 2026 NFL season, as things stand now.

July 23 - Rookies report to training camp

July 28 - Veterans report to training camp

August 13 - Preseason game vs. Arizona Cardinals

August 18 - Joint practices vs. Houston Texans

August 20 - Preseason game vs. Houston Texans

August 27 - Preseason game vs. San Francisco 49ers

August 30 - Deadline to cut rosters to 53 players

September 13 - Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Obviously, this all feels just around the corner. After all, only a month separates this team from having its rookies back in town, and just over a month from having everyone back in the building and the real work starting for Kubiak and the team.

No shortage of storylines has already emerged ahead of padded practices, and a handful more will certainly surface when more media coverage infiltrates Raiders HQ, and fans can form their own opinions after watching the players perform in live games.

Stay sharp, Raider Nation. It'll be here before you know it.