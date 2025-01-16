3 Best moments from Raiders 2024 season

It was a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not much went right for the team, as they finished 4-13 and had to clean house at the head coach and general manager positions for the third straight offseason.

However, this season was not devoid of joy entirely, as the team and players had a few memorable moments.

1. Raiders upset Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

To this day, nobody knows how they did it, but the Raiders walked into M&T Bank Stadium and took down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Of course, the teams went in opposite directions after, as the Raiders won only one of their next 12 games, and the Ravens won five in a row against three playoff teams. But the Raiders will always have that September game in Baltimore.

Patrick Graham's defense brought their best that day, especially in the second half, and Maxx Crosby was virtually unstoppable down the stretch as he brought down Lamar Jackson twice.

Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams did their best Tom Brady and Randy Moss impressions in the fourth quarter, as they scored 20 points in the final 17 minutes of play.

It was an early high point for Las Vegas, who never beat a starting quarterback again in 2024.

2. Multiple players break records in win over Saints

Even though it was in a somewhat meaningless game, the Raiders won their second straight contest for the first time all year when they took down the Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It was a feel-good win for Las Vegas, who was trying to end the season on a high note, albeit against backup quarterbacks and with a skeleton crew of their own.

Still, Brock Bowers broke Mike Ditka's long-lasting record in Week 17 in addition to the franchise's single-season receptions record, as well as the rookie receptions record.

Ameer Abdullah notched his first career 100-yard rushing game against New Orleans, and Daniel Carlson became only the second player in league history to make 200 field goals in his first seven seasons (Justin Tucker).

Jakobi Meyers also achieved his career-high in single-season receiving yards during this game, and Nate Hobbs played 41 snaps after being hospitalized for pneumonia just days before the game.

Not a bad performance from a team who arrived in the city just 12 hours before kickoff.

3. Win over Jaguars breaks 10-game losing streak

Las Vegas finally beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 after a nearly three-month stretch in which they lost every game.

While this game was ultimately meaningless, and did cost the team a chance at a top-three pick in the NFL draft, it was a momentous win for the players on the team.

As a result of the good feeling from this win, the team won two of its last three games and left many players on the team with a better taste in their mouths heading into the offseason. Las Vegas has 27 free agents and nobody wants to play for a team that loses 13 straight games to end the season.

Aidan O'Connell had arguably the best play of his career late in this game, which catapulted the team to victory.