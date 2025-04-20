3 cornerbacks the Raiders would be foolish to overlook in 2025 NFL Draft

After letting Nate Hobbs walk and cutting Jack Jones from an already suspect cornerback room, you could argue the position is the Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need in the NFL Draft.

In every draft, cornerback tends to be among the most drafted positions, so there are always a plethora of prospects; some more hyped than others. With that in mind, let's dive into some CBs that aren't being talked about enough that should absolutely be on the Raiders' radar.

3 cornerbacks the Raiders can't overlook in 2025 NFL Draft

Nohl Williams, Cal

Success in the NFL has a lot to do with fit, and Williams might be the best fit for Pete Carroll and Patrick Graham in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At 6-1 and 200 pounds, Williams is a big, press man and cover 3 corner. He led the nation in interceptions in 2024 and also had nine pass break ups. His 5.7 missed tackle rate is among the best in the class, and he can also shift inside.

Williams can can read quarterbacks eyes in zone to make excellent plays on the ball. He could be an absolute steal in this draft and challenge for a starter role his first year.

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Morrison is known as the human seatbelt, and you can see why when you watch the tape. He has adequate size at 6-0 and193 pounds and looks like a good athlete. He was an All-American as a freshman and tied for third in the country with six interceptions that year.

With nine career interceptions and 18 pass break ups, Morrison has excellent ball skills. He's a fast mental processor and always seems to be in the right spot. He is not a great tackler and needs more play strength, but he looks the part of a starting cornerback.

If not for injury, we'd be talking about Morrison as a top 15 pick. He has similarities to Michigan's Will Johnson, but a smidge shorter and faster. If he is available in the seconrd or third rounds, he would be an excellent addition to the Silver and Black secondary.

Mello Dotson, Kansas

Dotson has good NFL size at 6-1 and193 pounds and he is an instinctive, technically-refined player. He isn't a great athlete, but his ability in press coverage gives him potential to be a productive, scheme-versatile boundary corner.

Dotson had 12 career interceptions at Kansas, and returned four of them for touchdowns. He needs to work on his tackling, but this is the type of player that is a reliable starter by year two.

Carroll loves big, instinctive corners with good ball production. Dotson fits the bill to a tee. This is a third-round talent, but his athletic testing may cause him to slide to Day 3.