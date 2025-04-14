5 veteran CB options Raiders should pursue to replace Jack Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce this offseason, which meant that several of the players he brought in during his tenure were destined to be gone as well.

New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek immediately began constructing the roster in their image, and earlier this week, we learned that cornerback Jack Jones did not fit into the frame. Spytek also let starting cornerback Nate Hobbs leave in free agency, which means the Raiders have a giant hole at the position.

While they may be able to resolve part of their secondary issues with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, Las Vegas will likely need to employ the help of a veteran player as well. Here are five free agents that the Raiders could sign to mitigate the loss of Jack Jones.

5 veteran CBs the Raiders should pursue to replace Jack Jones

1. James Bradberry

The Philadelphia Eagles saw several young cornerbacks emerge on their roster last year, which made Bradberry expendable after he missed the entire 2024 season due to injury. Although he showed signs of slowing down the year prior, he is not that far removed from a Second-Team All-Pro honor in 2022. Bradberry is still a physical, long-armed corner who can contribute at a high level for an NFL team, but at the very least, he would provide an experienced veteran presence that the Raiders' cornerback room currently lacks.

2. Rasul Douglas

Las Vegas famously cut Douglas a month before his breakout season in 2021, and they have a chance to right that wrong by signing - and keeping - him this offseason. He had a down year last season for the Buffalo Bills, but in the previous three years, he had 14 interceptions and 40 passes defended, in addition to over 200 tackles. With his large frame and ball skills, it's a wonder why Pete Carroll hasn't added him to the roster already.

3. CJ Henderson

Henderson was once a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, and despite falling on hard times during his career, talent like that does not just go away. He has proven that he is a willing tackler and can make plays on the ball, so what he needs is a coach like defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to fine-tune his technique. With all the physical traits and athleticism necessary to be a top-flight cornerback, Henderson is worth a flyer for Las Vegas.

4. Michael Davis

At no point in his career has Davis been a shutdown corner, but he could provide value for the Raiders as a rotational piece if they can land a top prospect in the draft. He just spent last season with the Commanders, playing under Carroll's descendent Dan Quinn, which means he should be familiar with the general concepts of the system. With long arms and a low price tag, he should be a target for Las Vegas.

5. Asante Samuel Jr.

Raider Nation is familiar with Samuel Jr., as he spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Once considered a high-end outside cornerback, his stock has fallen quite a bit after being injured for most of last year. Though his arms are short for an outside player by Carroll's standards, he is probably the most talented player on this list. He also may be the most expensive option, but the Raiders should entertain signing him if they strike out in the draft.