3 free agent safeties Raiders should target to replace Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed the majority of their biggest needs in the first wave of the 2026 NFL free agency period. They have bolstered the offensive line while revamping the defensive line, linebacker unit, and cornerback room, adding another wide receiver along the way.

But John Spytek still has some serious work to do throughout the roster. Of course, Fernando Mendoza is projected to be selected No. 1 overall to address the most important position in the sport: Quarterback. Las Vegas' roster woes don't stop there, though.

They could use another wideout, nose tackle, backup running back, veteran quarterback, and right tackle. There is no bigger need, however, than finding a safety to replace Isaiah Pola-Mao and pair with Jeremy Chinn. Three names that have yet to be signed stand out as possible replacements.

Raiders should target these 3 FA safeties to replace Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao stepped into a full-time starting role in 2025, and he severely underwhelmed. Although he was not always used properly, he still allowed a 66.7% completion rate, 582 yards, six touchdowns, and a 120.7 passer rating, while missing 15.6% of his tackles.

It is clear that he is not suited as a starting deep safety, and instead should be used on special teams and in subpackages, where he can utilize his strengths more and play in the box or closer to the line of scrimmage.

Chinn and Tristin McCollum are the only other safeties on the roster as presently constructed, creating a massive need at the position. While Spytek could certainly address the position in what is considered a strong draft class, there are three veteran free agents he should target.

1. Xavier Woods

Woods should be the clear top option for the Raiders. He has plenty of experience playing deep safety and spent two seasons playing alongside Chinn with the Carolina Panthers. The 30-year-old is coming off a year in which he intercepted two passes despite missing six games.

More importantly, he was strong in pass coverage, allowing just an 82.4 passer rating when targeted. He was somewhat of a surprise cut, but Spotrac lists his market value at just two years, $9.8 million, a deal he could struggle to command at this stage of the offseason.

Woods also spent the 2021 season with Klint Kubiak on the Minnesota Vikings. While they were on different sides of the ball, there is at least some familiarity there. He's not a spring chicken, but Woods is not some aging veteran and likely has some good years still left.

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2. Kyle Dugger

Dugger was surprisingly traded just two years into the extension he signed with the New England Patriots. After seeing his role diminish in his final season in Foxborough, he stepped into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers and immediately turned his season around.

In his nine games with the team, he intercepted two passes, allowed a passer rating of 81.9, and missed just 6.7% of tackles. Similar to Woods, Dugger, who turns 30 on March 22, may be less expensive than his listed market value of two years, $11.9 million.

3. Rayshawn Jenkins

While the Raiders could target a veteran like Jimmie Ward or Harrison Smith and hope for a bounce-back season, a better route would be to go after Jenkins, who played great in a limited role for the Cleveland Browns last year.

He played just 26% of the defensive snaps in 2025, however, the results were promising. Jenkins intercepted one pass while allowing just a 64.0 passer rating and posting a 6.3% missed tackle rate. Although it's mere projection, he could thrive in an expanded role.

His market value is just one year, $1.1 million, making the 32-year-old an affordable stopgap. Additionally, he spent the 2024 season with Mike Macdonald on the Seattle Seahawks, so Kubiak and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can get tons of insight into how he fits scheme and culture-wise.