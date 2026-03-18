Maxx Crosby finally shares his thoughts on Raiders' new coaching staff

Maxx Crosby has now returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in a move that many fans were happy to see. Due to the way that things unfolded this offseason, though, Crosby had largely been quiet on the Raiders' plethora of moves, as he had privately requested a trade behind closed doors.

Since the deal was called off, he has publicly re-committed to Las Vegas, expressing that he, once again, hopes to remain with the franchise for his entire career. Again, it's not entirely in his control, but it sounds like his wanting out was the only reason he was dealt in the first place.

Crosby recently addressed several things on his podcast, including the whole situation with the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas' roster additions. He also touched on the Raiders' coaching moves, expressing excitement about Klint Kubiak's hiring and Rob Leonard's promotion.

Maxx Crosby weighs in on the Raiders' coaching hires

He first discussed Kubiak being named as the head coach, which happened over a month ago now. Although Kubiak will be the sixth head coach that Crosby has had in eight NFL seasons, the superstar edge rusher seems thrilled to be back and working with him.

"We got to talk from Day 1 when Kubiak got there. We had multiple conversations over the span of however many weeks it was. He's been incredible since Day 1, and we've had awesome, real-life conversations," Crosby said. "Not just football, talking about everything in general, and that's something that is rare, especially in the coaching world. Sometimes, it takes time to build that trust and things like that, but me and him have been super open about a lot of things and just talking life and everything. So, it's been great so far with him."

He then turned his attention to Leonard, one of his closest allies in the building, who had spent the past three years as Crosby's defensive line coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator this offseason.

"Obviously, Robbie, everyone knows our relationship and how deep that is. That's my guy. We've been through a lot together. We've been in battles together. We've been in the war together. We've been in the foxhole since Day 1," Crosby said. "Everyone's going to have an opinion and things like that and think certain things of why this person is in this position and all that. I had nothing to do with (Leonard being promoted). Just want to make that clear because it bothered me when certain people are trying to insinuate that when Robbie earned being a defensive coordinator. I think he could have been a coordinator a year before (or) the year before that. Timing is everything. He stayed patient, and he stayed true to who he was, and he's super passionate about what he does."

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Crosby later expanded on his relationship with his new defensive coordinator.

"He loves football like I love football. Me and him every freaking day are in the film room together and are watching or sending each other clips or just talking about ball and talking about life. Every single day. Whether that's over the phone or in person or whatever it is," Crosby explained. "So, seeing him get that job was freaking awesome. I didn't know if we were going to be able to rock out together, but like I said, God works in mysterious ways, and I know we're meant to be together and do this (expletive) together, and I'm going to be his biggest advocate and embrace this like I always do."

Most of Raider Nation noticed that Crosby, who never publicly expressed his desire to be traded, didn't comment on the majority of the new coaching staff hires after moves were made. But he did make a post on his Instagram story about Leonard when he was promoted.

The fanbase, however, now knows that the two-time All-Pro, who has reiterated his newfound desire to stay in Silver and Black, is behind the moves to bring in Kubiak and Leonard as head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively.

Of course, the whole ordeal left a bad taste in the mouths of some Raiders fans. But Crosby has been welcomed back by the organization with open arms. The long-time defensive star made it clear that he doesn't want to play anywhere but Las Vegas, reiterating that he is a Raider through and through.

While that could change at any time, as fans learned this offseason, the franchise and the star player have reportedly already mended the fences. It is safe to say that Crosby is happy to be back in Silver and Black and just as happy with the moves that the Raiders have made this offseason.