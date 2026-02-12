3 free agents who could follow Klint Kubiak from Seattle to Las Vegas

After a thorough search and having to wait until after Super Bowl LX to officially hire him, the Las Vegas Raiders just announced that Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be their next head coach.

The Raiders will be Kubiak's sixth stop in as many seasons, as if the life of an NFL coach, but hopefully, he finds a long-term home and a lot of success leading the Silver and Black, who are also on their sixth leader in as many years. This will also be the first head coaching job for the 38-year-old.

With any head coaching hire comes the idea that the team will add players he is familiar with. Raider Nation cringes at that idea now, after Pete Carroll favored players he had in Seattle to the detriment of the team. Josh McDaniels' attempt to bring "The Patriot Way" to Las Vegas wasn't much better.

But let's fairly evaluate Kubiak on his own when it comes to players who may follow him to Las Vegas. There can be many tentacles to that, given his aforementioned run of one-year stops, but in this case, we'll focus on Seahawks players from this past season who could also make the move.

3 free agents who could follow Klint Kubiak from Seahawks to the Raiders

Rashid Shaheed, WR

The Seahawks' trade deadline acquisition from the New Orleans Saints proved to be another masterstroke from general manager John Schneider, as Shaheed made an all-around impact during the team's Super Bowl run.

This move surely came with a stamp of approval, if not input from Kubiak, who spent the 2024 season as the Saints' offensive coordinator. Shaheed was limited to six games that year, but he averaged 17.5 yards per catch with a punt return touchdown and a kickoff return average of 28.5 yards.

Las Vegas needs some reinforcements at wide receiver. While Shaheed isn't a high-volume pass catcher, he can tilt the field in his team's favor with big downfield plays and big returns on special teams. If someone is going to follow Kubiak from Seattle to Vegas, Shaheed is easily the No. 1 option.

Riq Woolen, CB

If Pete Carroll were still with the Raiders, Woolen would make even more sense, as the one-and-done head coach in Las Vegas was the Seahawks' head coach when the UTSA product was drafted and developed.

But the Raiders absolutely still need help at cornerback, and if Eric Stokes leaves in free agency, the need would be even greater. Woolen's interception totals have fallen since he had six as a rookie in 2022, and he started a career-low seven games in 2025.

That said, Woolen absolutely has "shutdown corner" ability, with rare size for a cornerback at 6-foot-4. A change of scenery might also do him a lot of good, unless the Seahawks make him an offer to stay that he somehow can't refuse. For the Raiders, money will be no object to sign much of anyone.

Josh Jones, OT

Jones was a backup lineman for the Seahawks this season, with three starts at left tackle from Week 16 to Week 18 in place of an injured Charles Cross. In two of those three games, he had an overall Pro Football Focus grade above 75.0.

While Jones has played primarily left tackle in his career, he has also seen snaps at right tackle and as an extra offensive lineman. In 2021, for the Arizona Cardinals, he started 12 games at right guard. A Raiders' offensive line that was beset by injuries and ineptitude this season could use this upgrade.

If Kubiak brings Seahawks offensive line coach John Benton with him to the Raiders, there might be someone extra in the building to vouch for signing Jones as a versatile backup. He could also be a potential competitor or even a replacement for DJ Glaze at right tackle.