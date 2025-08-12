Raiders' next Pete Carroll reunion could not be more clear (but they'll have to wait)

Rome wasn't built in a day, and along those lines, the rebuild of the Las Vegas Raiders is far from complete. There was just too much for general manager John Spytek, head coach Pete Carroll and minority owner Tom Brady to fix in one offseason after winning just four games in 2024.

Aside from a lack of impactful plays, the pass defense wasn't a massive issue for the Raiders last season. But with Carroll coming in, the safety and linebacker groups were completely turned over this offseason, and the cornerback group could be on the agenda for a similar reshaping next year.

Carroll has a well-established physical prototype that he covets in cornerbacks. Players typically need to be at least 6 feet tall and have 32-inch arms or longer, but there's a little bit of wiggle room on those measurements if someone otherwise fits.

Raiders could reunite Pete Carroll with Riq Woolen next offseason

Time will tell if any more notable moves to reshape the cornerback depth chart come before next offseason, but trading Jakorian Bennett last week was likely the start of some dramatic turnover between now and this time next year.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has already taken a look ahead to the 2026 offseason, going team-by-team to and looking at a potential free agent target for next March. For the Raiders, Ballentine honed in on Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, who Carroll drafted in 2022.

"We already know how Pete Carroll feels about Riq Woolen. He was still in the Pacific Northwest when he was drafted in 2022," Ballentine wrote. "Since then, he has proved himself as a capable starter who can thrive within the coach's defensive philosophy. The 6'4", 210-pound corner would give them a major upgrade in the cornerback room."

After tying for the league lead with six interceptions and earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie in 2022, Woolen has had some drop-off with just five interceptions over the last two seasons. But he also has 25 pass breakups over the last two campaigns, including 14 in 2024.

Woolen also recorded a career-best 76.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus last year. Of course, Ballentine also listed Woolen as a priority re-signing for the Seahawks, and there's a solid chance he gets a contract extension before he ever hits the open market in March.

But if Woolen does test the waters in free agency, the Raiders would naturally be among his top suitors. Carroll would likely be pounding the table with Spytek to reunite him with his ideal player type to build a cornerback room around.

