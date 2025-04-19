Linebacker is another position, like running back, that has been devalued over the years. What was once the crown jewel of defense, headlined by legends like Mike Singletary, Ted Hendricks, and Ray Lewis, is now a position being washed from some plays all together.

The Las VegasRaiders lost both starting linebackers this offseason, and although they added Elandon Roberts and Devin White, many would like the Silver and Black to add more talent to this position in the draft.

While they have been connected to second-round talent Carson Schwesinger, and many would like a linebacker on Day 2, Patrick Graham typically only runs two- linebacker sets and he will likely line up safety Jeremy Chinn at linebacker in dime packages.

While a true talent could elevate this unit, there are some under the radar linebackers that could not only be fan favorites for Raider Nation but might end up being the best in the class.

3 linebackers the Raiders cannot overlook in the 2025 NFL Draft

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Nick Martin might be undersized, but this isn't the little engine who could - this is a Bullet Train. Martin is only 5-11 and 221 pounds, but he might be the best athlete at linebacker in the class. The former Cowboy triggers downhill like he's shot out of a cannon, meeting running backs in the hole, running down scrambling quarterbacks for sacks, and even chasing Xavier Worthy 40 yards down field for a tackle (yes, the NFL's fastest man Xavier Worthy).

Martin doesn't always take the best angles on run fits, and has a hard time getting off blocks, but he is NFL ready in coverage and as a blitzer. Being one of the most explosive, and physical athletes in the draft, he is also a perfect special teams prospect. He had a extremely productive 2023 season, but his 2024 season was cut short by injury, which may drop him to the fifth or sixth rounds.

Martin may be small, but a super athletic, hyper athletic, undersized linebacker named Bobby Wagner once helped Pete Carroll win a Super Bowl.

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Stutsman is one of those high-energy players everyone wants on their team. Unlike Martin, he has good size. He is a good athlete with great instincts and IQ. He is inconsistent in coverage, but has the length, athleticism, and playmaking ability to become better there.

Stutsman is also a very good blitzer. He plays with so much fire and aggression. He would be an excellent fit for Patrick Graham's system. I have a third-round grade on Stutsman, but consistently see him valued in the fourth.This could not only end up being a great need, and fit, but also the best player available.

Jay Higgins, Iowa

Jay Higgins is very different from our first prospect in that he is not a good athlete. In fact, Higgins is both small and slow. Players like this shouldn't work in the NFL, but players like this also aren't All-Americans, and Big-10 Linebacker of the Year very often.

Higgins led the nation with 173 tackles in 2023, and despite a lack of athleticism had four interceptions and five pass break ups. His secret to this production is always being in the right place, and having some of the best reaction time and instincts in the draft. He was a team captain and has some of the best football IQ of anyone in the class.

Higgins reminds me of Josey Jewel or Elandon Roberts, he and could have the ability to overplay his draft spot by just being a good football player. He will likely be a sixth or seventh round player, but would immediately make the linebacker room smarter.