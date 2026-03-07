3 players Raiders could target with newly-minted No. 14 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders now have an additional first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading away superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. John Spytek and Co. now have the No. 14 overall pick in April, courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens.

To my knowledge, Las Vegas has not met with any of these players yet, but will almost certainly be attending their pro days. Each one is at a position of need for the Silver and Black, too. So, here are a handful of names that the Raiders should entertain the thought of taking at No. 14.

3 propects Raiders should find worth trading up for in Round 1

Ahkeem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Rueben Bain's running mate has been rising up the draft boards lately. He should be NFL-ready, as he got to practice against a potential top-five pick in teammate Francis Mauigoa, an offensive tackle. To pile on to his résumé, Mesidor racked up 5.5 sacks during the College Football Playoff.

No player had more sacks in the postseason than Mesidor. He has played in over 60 games during his college career, which is the type of experience that coaches covet, especially at such a valuable position on defense.

But he will be 25 by the start of the season, so there is a chance that he could even be available at the beginning of Round 2. Hall of Famer and Miami's defensive ends coach Jason Taylor helped mold Mesidor from a Day 3 afterthought into round one consideration. That also speaks to his work ethic.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Perhaps the biggest need on defense is a shutdown cornerback, and that's exactly what Delane is. Delane might be the hardest to land because he could get taken inside the top 10, but the Houston Texans somehow made it work years ago with C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson.

Some stats that prove just how elite Delane was include only allowing 13 catches for 165 yards all season, plus the fact that he surendered zero touchdowns and was whistled for no penalities last year. His coverage grade ranked top-five, according to Pro Football Focus.

RELATED: Raiders can almost certainly kiss longtime starter goodbye after latest report

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Ioane is a plug-and-play lineman who could instantly become the best protector on the roster. Some might even argue that he is the safest pick in the first round. A video surfaced of him helping an equipment manager after the Ohio State loss, and it went viral for all the right reasons.

The football staffer was struggling to push a heavy cart uphill, and Ioane jumped over the barricade to help him push it up the steep slope. No one else offered to help. That's the exact type of human being that I would want on my team blocking for the franchise quarterback.

On the field, Ioane lined up at wide receiver at times to be used in motion to help deliver punishing blocks on run plays. He is an incredible athlete. Ioane did not allow a hit or sack for the Nittany Lions last year, and was penalized just once in over 600 snaps.

Ioane's play was recognized, as he became a unanimous First Team All-American in 2025. Trading up for his services would be a massive investment into the future of not only Mendoza, but in the effort to pave the way for Ashton Jeanty.