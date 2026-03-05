Raiders can almost certainly kiss longtime starter goodbye after latest report

Whereas most of the NFL teams have some difficult decisions to make about in-house players when free agency rolls around next week, the Las Vegas Raiders are an exception. Their roster lacked so much talent last year that most players are a no-brainer to let walk, or at least test the open market.

The only four players of note whom the Silver and Black need to thoroughly evaluate are Eric Stokes, Daniel Carlson, Dylan Parham and Malcolm Koonce. While most of the fanbase would like to re-sign the former two and wouldn't mind ditching the latter, the best route forward with Parham is unknown.

On the one hand, he is an experienced and durable guard, and the Raiders could do far worse. On the other hand, Las Vegas could certainly find an upgrade. Parham's price should be a big factor in negotiations, and the latest report makes it sound like other teams may outprice the Raiders.

Raiders may not want Dylan Parham if price is as high as expected

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that teams will be closely monitoring the free agent class of offensive linemen this year. Schultz noted that the position group is set to make tons of money next week, and competition will be abundant for tons of players, including Parham.

"The position set to get crazy money next week, per sources, is the OL," Schultz reported. "Besides Tyler Linderbaum, some names about to get paid big-time include Rasheed Walker, David Edwards, Jermaine Eluemunor, Chris Paul, Zion Johnson, Ed Ingram, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dylan Parham, Connor McGovern, Cade Mays, among others. It’s very clear several teams are in on the same players, which will drive the price way up."

If the Raiders have tons of competition for Parham and will have to spend a lot to keep him, then it's likely they'll have kissed him goodbye by this time next week. His market value is a three-year, $30.2 million deal, and if a bidding war makes it any higher, it should be no dice for Las Vegas.

Yes, Parham has played in 64 of a possible 68 games across his four seasons with the franchise, recording 3,803 offensive snaps. He was a key fixture on the Raiders' offensive line that vaulted Josh Jacobs into a rushing title in 2022. But Parham isn't necessarily an elite player. He's good, not great.

Las Vegas has some promising young interior offensive linemen already on the roster, like Jackson Powers-Johnson, Caleb Rogers, Jordan Meredith and Laki Tasi. The upcoming draft class also has solid talent at the position, so the Raiders could lean into going younger up front.

Plus, Parham's two worst run-blocking seasons, according to Pro Football Focus grades, came when Las Vegas utilized more zone blocking concepts. Klint Kubiak's outside zone blocking scheme, although Parham has experience with it, may not be the best fit for him.

Experienced guards are valuable on the open market, and it is likely that Parham finds another team willing to pay him more than the Raiders will. If Schultz's report is in the ballpark of being correct, Parham, a longtime starter for the Silver and Black, may be in a different uniform next year.