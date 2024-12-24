3 Positions of need for Raiders in draft other than quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders earned a win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Coaches and players alike were thrilled that the skid was over and the team finally put one in the win column.

A majority of fans, however, were frustrated that the team fell dramatically in the draft order from the No. 1 pick to No. 6.

Unless the draft order changes dramatically in the last two weeks or the team wagers draft capital to trade up, Las Vegas will be picking somewhere in the top 10, but not likely in the top two.

This means that quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will likely be off the board by the time the Raiders are picking, and there are no other players at the position who currently have a first-round grade.

So, Las Vegas will need to bolster their roster by selecting other positions of need.

Running Back

The Las Vegas rushing attack has been simply nonexistent this season.

In 2024, the Raiders rank dead last in the league in rushing yards, yards per game, and yards per attempt.

They also have the fifth-most fumbles, and the fifth-fewest touchdowns on the ground.

Sincere McCormick showed promise for a few games, but the team cannot get too excited. Zamir White looked downright elite in the last few weeks of the 2023 season, but ended up flopping in 2024.

No matter what, the Raiders should draft a running back.

If they choose to select one in the first round, Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty is the obvious choice. His historic season at Boise State is not over yet, but he projects to be the No. 1 running back in the draft.

Should the team wait til rounds two or three, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson should be near the top of the Raiders' list.

Devin Neal from Kansas is another name to watch for on Day 2.

Wide Receiver

Las Vegas already has a top-flight tight end in Brock Bowers, but outside of Jakobi Meyers, the team is incredibly thin at wide receiver.

Tre Tucker has had his moments this season, but overall, he has not taken the leap in year two that many hoped he would. The jury is still out of young players like DJ Turner, Ramel Keyton, and Terrace Marshall.

If the Raiders elect to draft a player like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers in the second round, the young quarterback will need another legitimate threat on the outside to pair with Meyers and Bowers.

Heisman winner Travis Hunter is the obvious choice for a receiver, but he will likely be off the board by the time Las Vegas is picking.

Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan is highly touted and would be worthy of such a high selection. Luther Burden III of Missouri is also slated to be a top-10 pick at the wide receiver position.

If Las Vegas waits until the middle rounds to target a wide receiver, then Tory Horton of Colorado State or San Jose State's Nick Nash could be steals.

Cornerback

Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett have grown into one of the best young cornerback duos in the league.

Many thought that Jack Jones would be the team's top corner this year, but he has had his struggles, especially as of late.

While Jones makes incredible plays that no other player on the field can make, he has also shown that he can be too aggressive. This has resulted in him giving up too many big plays, many of which have resulted in touchdowns.

He is joined at the hip with head coach Antonio Pierce, so if the Raiders choose to go another way at head coach, the writing could be on the wall for Jones as well.

Of the corners entering the draft in 2024, Travis Hunter is, once again, the top choice. He will almost surely be off the board before the Raiders pick, so Will Johnson of Michigan is the next best choice.

Some have Johnson as high as No. 2 in the overall player rankings in this draft class. He could be a game changer opposite of Bennett.

There are a handful of corners projected to be second-round picks as well, including Ohio State's Denzel Burke and Ole Miss' Trey Amos.

Either of these players should be welcomed additions to a Raiders' secondary that has questionable depth.