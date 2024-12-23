Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Raiders all but wave goodbye to no. 1 pick

Going into the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was safe to say the fan base wanted to walk away with one thing, and one thing only: a loss.

Yes, we've officially reached that point in the season where the Raiders are legitimately a contender to land the no. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. But, with a win over the Jaguars, Las Vegas would fall out of that spot.

There were moments it seemed neither the Raiders nor the Jaguars wanted to win on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, it was a game that both teams decided they really, truly wanted to win at times. For the Raiders, the later the game got, the more it seemed like quarterback Aidan O'Connell wanted to completely ruin things for the fan base.

But, could you blame him? The Raiders, in all likelihood, are attempting to draft O'Connell's immediate replacement in just a few months. Why wouldn't he try and put his best foot forward with so little time remaining in the season?

Come the end of the game, when things got tight, that's exactly what O'Connell did. He and the Raiders -- with help from the defense as the Jaguars had one last-ditch effort of a drive -- were able to put Jacksonville away and win the game by a score of 19-14.

Updated NFL Draft order after Raiders' bittersweet win over the Jaguars in Week 16

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

The Raiders successfully moved themselves down to the no. 6 overall selection when they entered the day with the no. 1 pick. It was a series of events that did not sit well with most Raiders fans after the day was over.

The Giants have the potential to win their final two games, mathematically, and end up at 4-13. The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns could also, mathematically, win their remaining games and each end at 5-12.

But, the Jaguars and Titans play each other in Week 17, meaning both teams cannot lose. Barring a tie, one of the Jaguars or Titans will win at least four games.

That means, the Raiders must now lose their remaining two games while hoping the loser of next week's Texans/Jaguars matchup goes on to win in Week 18.

For those keeping track, here are the remaining games that matter for the Raiders, Giants, Browns, Patriots, Titans and Jaguars

Week 17

Chargers @ Patriots

Raiders @Saints

Colts @ Giants

Titans @ Jaguars

Dolphins @ Browns

Week 18

Texans @ Titans

Jaguars @ Colts

Chargers @ Raiders

Bills @ Patriots

Giants @ Eagles

Browns @ Ravens