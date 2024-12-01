3 Potential bargain free agents Raiders could start thinking about shopping for now
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders weren't expected to compete for a championship during the first full season of Antonio Pierce's head coaching career and Tom Telesco's second go-around, but the team's 2-9 record illustrates just how far away from the playoffs this roster is.
To give Raiders fans some hope, the team will have a very high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition, Telesco has shown he is willing to write some very big checks in free agency to get the job done. However, not every new acquisition needs to be a Christian Wilkins-type megadeal that grabs headlines.
The Raiders could bring in these three players without breaking the bank. It may be a year or two before the Raiders can contend, but they could have all the pieces needed to make some noise in the AFC West with the right amount of offseason spending on this Black Friday.
3 bargain free agents Raiders could start thinking about shopping for now
3. WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants
Slayton has spent the last six years besieged by truly horrendous quarterback play in New York. If the Raiders manage to improve that area heading into 2025, getting Slayton in as a vertical field-stretcher could be the best way for Vegas to kickstart what has been a fairly uninspiring offense.
Tre Tucker has shown promise, but he's not a WR2 in the future. Jakobi Meyers is solid, but he can be a featured wide receiver for a competent passing attack. Slayton is on Meyers' level, which could give the Raiders a lethal trio of wideouts if they bring in one more high-impact name.
2. CB Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings
Murphy was given a one-year prove-it deal with the Vikings after four perfectly average seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. While he won't be mistaken for Deion Sanders anytime soon, he has intercepted four passes in 11 games while playing a huge role in Minnesota's red-hot 9-2 start to the 2024 season.
The Raiders' secondary is better than it has been in past years, but it is still poor when compared to the rest of the league. Murphy would be out of his depth as a No. 1 cornerback, but his ball skills have been so effective that he could be a perfect No. 2 in a defense that is slowly putting it together.
1. RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
Harris is still a fairly inefficient back, averaging under 4.0 yards per carry. However, he has proven to be a player who can consistently grind out tough yards while serving as a solid pass-catcher when given the chance. The Raiders, owners of perhaps the league's worst running back room, need to take notes.
Harris would be an immediate upgrade over Zamir White and the rest of that crew, all without going into the eight-figure range backs like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs found themselves receiving. Poaching a player from an old rival in Pittsburgh could feel nice, all while freeing them up to use draft capital on bigger areas of need.