3 prospects the Raiders must avoid with No. 6 pick in NFL Draft

We're closing in on draft day, and outside of the top two players in the draft, everybody else is up for debate. There seems to be little consensus, and the overall narrative is that this is a weak class with only a few blue-chip prospects. That could lead to teams reaching for need, or taking positions that traditionally have lower value, higher than you would typically see.

In a draft like this, there will be little chalk and it only takes one team to buck conventional wisdom and send the draft into chaos.

Armed with a selection just outside of the top five, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in prime position to select a top talent who could help launch the team into the competitive realm sooner than later.

On the flip side, getting a top-10 selection wrong can put sand in the team's proverbial pockets, and pull a franchise into a pit of despair for years to come. Across both media, fan opinion, and reported interest from interviews, there are three players linked to the Raiders who could end in disaster.

3 players the Raiders should avoid taking at No. 6 overall

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Look, I think Johnson is a good player who could be a good scheme fit, but not only do I have concerns, I also think the Raiders would be leaving better talent on the table.

Coming into the year, Johnson was considered a top-three prospect As of now, I have him ranked No. 15 on my big board. The former Wolverine is a very instinctive, zone corner, with excellent processing ability, very good size, and some fantastic production. Unfortunately, he's coming off an injury-plagued season and there are questions about his athleticism.

My biggest concern, however, is that he struggles with physicality, both through coverage and defending the run. A lack of physicality is a big reason a lot of players don't succeed in the NFL.

Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona

This is another case of good player, but the Raiders need a great one. McMillian has fantastic size for the position at 6-4, 219 pounds and moves very smoothly for his size. He is best in contested catch situations, as well as after the catch, and can play outside or as a big slot.

My concerns are that I don't think he is very dynamic or explosive as a vertical threat. I also worry about his ability to escape press corners and physical coverage in general. My biggest concern is tied to a video that from his freshman year, where he said that he doesn't like watching football and doesn't watch tape on his own.

The Raiders should want their top-10 pick to be a leader and student of the game. Taking someone who potentially doesn't love the game is a scary proposition. Las Vegas need either a vertical outside WR, or a versatile Z with the ability to threaten deep, or threaten the big play after the catch, and that is not T-Mac.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

There is still a large contingency that feels like Shedeur should be the pick at No. 6 as the heir apparent to Geno Smith.

Sanders is considered the most pro-ready QB prospect. He has very good pre-snap, and post-snap processing ability. The issue is he is not a high ceiling player. Unless a team desperately needs a quarterback, which the Raiders no longer do, he should be off the table.

If they want to draft him in the second round, that is fine, but I would rather draft a developmental, traitsy quarterback in the middle rounds, than a high floor, low ceiling player like Sanders.

Speaking of his floor, his pocket navigation and awareness is awful, as he routinely drifts backwards, which is a huge red flag.