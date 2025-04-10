The NFL Draft is only 14 days away, and depending on who you ask, the Las Vegas Raiders are either in position to draft a blue-chip player or pick the best remaining in a subpar class.

Some are higher on this class than others, but with a chance that two quarterbacks go in the top five picks, the Raiders should have a chance at an elite prospect. Of course, opinions vary and there is a ton of speculation based on who has visited with the team and what needs Las Vegas have yet to address.

While there are many directions the Raiders could go with the No. 6 overall pick, these three stick out the most.

3 players Raiders must take in first round of 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Lets talk about the chalk pick first. The data on taking a running back in the top 10 is not great. However, Jeanty is, as the kids say, that dude. I watched the Oregon, Washington State, and Penn State games, and quite frankly, I don't think a college football running back has ever had better tape. His 64 yard touchdown run against Washington state is one of the more impressive runs I've ever watched, and the players that come to mind when I watch him are all time greats.

Jeanty's blend of vision, contact balance, and agility in his rocked up, compact frame, gave me visions of Alvin Kamara, Priest Holmes, and Marshawn Lynch. Running back may not be a highly valued position, but Jeanty will likely be the best player available (He is my No. 3 overall prospect), and the Raiders have a serious need for a lead back.

If Pete Carroll wants to change the identity of the offense and shape it in the mold of the teams he had success with in Seattle, Jeanty would be an excellent start.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The NFL is a copycat league, and the Eagles just won a Super Bowl with a deep rotation in the trenches. While the defensive line is one of the Raiders' strengths, adding Graham would turn it into a potentially elite unit, and likely be the best combo of BPA, and best positional value.

Graham plays with excellent leverage and has elite quickness. The Michigan standout is one of the best run defenders in the class. He rarely loses reps and has a knack for being in the right spot. He consistently plays with a hot motor and active hands, and uses a great kickstand technique against double teams.

In the Raiders heyday, Howie Long, John Matuzak, Lyle Alzado, and Ted Hendricks wreaked havoc on opponent's backfield. They could recreate that magic by drafting Graham.

Jhadae Barron, CB, Texas

Cornerback is the biggest need for this team, and the position isn't considered a deep one in this draft class. While Will Johnson may fit Pete Carrolls perceived type more at the position, Barron is not only the better player, but the better overall fit.

The 2024 Jim Thorpe award winner, Barron has inside-outside versatility, and is the best zone/ off- man coverage corner in the draft. He is excellent against the run, competitive at the catch point, and just seems to always know where to be at all times.

It reminds me of the Devon Witherspoon vs. Christian Gonzalez draft. Not only was Witherspoon, who was smaller and more versatile, drafted first, but Pete Carroll drafted him. Barron's versatility may also appeal more to Patrick Graham. Barron is a blue-chip player, as he is my No. 7 ranked player in the draft, and would be a perfect replacement for Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, and even Trevon Moehrig.

If the Raiders feel they have to go biggest need at 6, Barron would be the best way to fill that void.