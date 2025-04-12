3 RB prospects the Raiders would be foolish to overlook in 2025 NFL Draft

Growing up, running back was everyone's favorite position, and arguably, considered as important as quarterback. Teams viewed them as franchise pillars, and every kid wanted to be the next Barry Sanders, LaDanian Tomlinson, or Marshall Faulk. Heck, Mike Ditka traded his entire draft for Ricky Williams.

The franchise running back, however, recently took a nosedive in popularity. Everyone started doing a running back by committee approach, and drafting a running back in the first round altogether became taboo. Everyone was debating if paying running backs is even worth it, until Saquon Barkley, and Derek Henry proved that running backs are still valuable.

Making matters even better, this is considered one of the best running bac draft classes of all-time, headlined by one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. We all love Ashton Jeanty, and it seems like the Raiders do as well, and he very well may be the pick at No. 6 overall.

However, if Spytek and Carroll decide to break our hearts, here are a few under the radar guys, who I think the Raiders should consider in the middle rounds.

3 RBs the Raiders can't overlook in the 2025 NFL Draft

Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

Monangai is getting forgotten about because he ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, like Josh Jacobs, Kareem Hunt, and David Montgomery (Who is one of my comps for him). His best-case scenario comp, Frank Gore, ran a 4.58, and has a similar stature at 5'8, 211 pounds.

Monangai is an angry, violent runner, who routinely makes guys miss, or breaks tackles in the backfield. He is one of the best short yardage runners in the draft and had back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons at Rutgers. He never fumbled once in his entire college career spanning 707 touches.

While he didn't do much as a receiver, he is the best pass blocking running back prospect in the class. Monangai profiles as a long term, consistent, three-down back that will be churning out tough yards, and annihilating blitzing linebackers.

Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

Johnson started at Louisiana, where he was productive as a true freshman, running for 838 yards that season. He followed that up with three seasons as the lead back at Florida, and while he missed a little time this year, he still led the team in rushing touchdowns.

Johnson is a decisive, one cut zone runner with excellent contact balance. He is a tough runner between the tackles, with speed to beat linebackers to the edge. Johnson has good size at 5-11, 212 pounds, good speed (showcased with a 4.41 40-yard dash at the combine) and soft hands out of the backfield. I think Johnson can be the lead back in a rotation, and is being severely under looked. I have him ranked as my No. 15 overall running back, and think he would be a steal in round five.

Brashard Smith, SMU

Brashard Smith is a former wide receiver who started his career at Miami. Smith transferred to SMU this past year and made the full time switch to running back.

Smith s one of the best, if not the best, receiving backs in this class. While he is still learning some of the nuances of running back, he has surprising toughness as a runner and decent contact balance for his size. At 5-10, 194, he could be an excellent change of pace back, who could even line up out wide, or in the slot.

Smith is an absolute playmaker with the ball in his hands, and showcased his athleticism at the combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash. The 2023 second-team all-ACC return man ran for 1,332 yards, and 14 touchdowns in his first year as a running back. He is also much better than you would expect in pass protection for a first-year back.

Smith has game-breaking ability, versatility, and special teams ability. If the Raiders take more of a lead back earlier, Smith could be an excellent complement in the fourth or fifth round, as I have him ranked as my No. 9 running back in the class.