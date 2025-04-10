Latest draft intel says Ashton Jeanty to Raiders at no. 6 is anything but a lock

If you've already decided, in your heart, that the Raiders are absolutely going to draft Ashton Jeanty this year, you don't need to be here. I certainly don't blame you – Jeanty's been the go-to guy for the Raiders in basically every mock draft since the season ended.

He's also, notably, one of the most exciting prospects in this year's draft. It's been that sort of an offseason for the Raiders, too – what'd be a better way to cap off an exciting, encouraging offseason than taking one of the most exciting, encouraging players in this year's class? So, yeah – if you have no interest in hearing how the Raiders may not actually take Jeanty, no harm no foul. See you in a few weeks!

For those who stuck around: we're at DEFCON 1 today. Fine, DEFCON 2. But it's not good. In ESPN's latest roundup of draft rumors – brought to you buy different team reporters – the Raiders' beat guy Ryan McFadden mentioned how it wouldn't be surprising to see John Spytek and Pete Carroll end up going in a different direction.

Raiders reporter throws (a tiny amount) of cold water on the Ashton Jeanty dream

"During Carroll's 14-year tenure in Seattle, the franchise took six offensive players in the first round, including four linemen and a running back. In 2023 -- his final draft as coach there -- the Seahawks selected wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who both made the Pro Bowl this past season. While taking running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) seems like the most logical move, don't be surprised if the Raiders decide to take an offensive lineman or cornerback."

The good news is that if you're like me and have had your attention span absolutely kneecapped by the internet, the first half of that Jeanty sentence is great. It does seem like the most logical move. Let's not make this harder than it needs to be. All that being said, I do trust Carroll's opinion on corners, though, and the Raiders could certainly use the help there. Still – I've read too many mock drafts against my will to lose out on the Jeanty dream now. We've gone too far.