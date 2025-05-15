3 realistic expectations for Raiders after 2025 schedule release

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 schedule has officially been released. The Silver and Black have a heavy burden on their hands, as they will battle both Super Bowl participants and the NFC runner-up on the road.

Fortunately, the team is playing a fourth-place schedule, which means they will face off against a number of teams in a similar situation. However, they were not given any favors as far as the structure of the schedule.

It is important to manage expectations, especially in the first year of a rebuild. During a rugged 2025 season, the Raiders will need to focus on these realistic benchmarks now that the year is quickly approaching.

3 realistic expectations for the Raiders' 2025 season

1. Starting 4-2 is feasible

The New England Patriots are a rising club that is beatable in the opener, but Las Vegas' run defense will be tested on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Chargers. The crowd should be in a raucous mood that night at Allegiant Stadium, but then an early kickoff against the Commanders on a short week looms just days later.

While the first three games of the season are going to be difficult, ideally, the Raiders can win at least one of them. After this, they'll have a three-game stretch against the Bears, Colts and Titans, which should be a relative breeze. Winning four of their first six games is not unreasonable.

2. The playoffs may be a pipe dream in year one with Pete Carroll

The most brutal part of the Raiders' schedule comes in the final six weeks. Las Vegas will face five teams that made the playoffs in 2024, with several of those matchups being on the road. This stretch will likely be the deciding factor for whether or not this team makes the postseason.

A winning record during that stretch should be enough to earn a spot in the playoffs if the team can get off to the hot start that Raider Nation expects. Getting to the postseason still might be a year or two away with a defense that doesn't have much outside of Maxx Crosby.

RELATED: Raiders’ full 2025 schedule reveal delivers a deceivingly easy road

3. The Raiders won't go winless in the AFC West again

The AFC West is by far the most intimidating division in all of football. Without a steady quarterback, the Raiders had no chance last year, but with Geno Smith in charge, the results should be different in 2025. Having Ashton Jeanty and Smith at their disposal is a luxury that the Silver and Black did not have a year ago.

Las Vegas should have upset the Chiefs in Kansas City last year, but the goal will still be to dethrone them once again in 2025. The Broncos and Chargers both improved from their respective playoff trips as well, but luckily, Pete Carroll may just be Jim Harbaugh's kryptonite.