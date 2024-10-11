3 storylines for the Raiders' matchup with the Steelers
What to watch for as Las Vegas returns home to Allegiant Stadium in Week 6.
By Levi Dombro
1 of 4
The Raiders have had trouble this season stringing together wins, but they're also yet to lose two games in a row. It seems like they're getting comfortable after wins, and playing with wreckless abandon after losses.
Let's hope that trend continues this week on the heels of a devastating loss to the Broncos.
But the formula is not that simple; Las Vegas has to make the proper adjustments and modify what they do based on several key personnel changes. Some of these choices are performance-based, others are injury-based.
Here's what to watch for in Week 6 as the Raiders look to bounce back once again at home against the 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers.