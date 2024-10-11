3 storylines for the Raiders' matchup with the Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Can Aidan O'Connell bring some juice to the Raiders offense?
On Thursday morning, head coach Antonio Pierce announced he was making a change at quarterback, choosing to roll with second-year Aidan O'Connell over the journeyman Gardner Minshew.
This decision came as no shock to the team or its fans after Pierce was non-committal in several press conferences following the Broncos' loss about who would be under center going forward.
The Raiders' offense has underperformed drastically this season, and although star wide receiver Davante Adams has missed two games, the unit was struggling with him still in the lineup.
So O'Connell will be tasked with trying to revitalize the offense like he did a season ago, but his opportunity comes a bit earlier in 2024. If he and Luke Getsy can find a groove and figure out how to get the ball out quickly to the team's playmakers, the offense may finally start reaching its potential.
The problem with Minshew was not his accuracy or ability to make gutsy throws. His main issue was holding onto the ball too long and missing open receivers downfield as he scrambled away from pressure. Oh, and his collection of untimely and back-breaking turnovers.
O'Connell is nowhere near as mobile as Minshew is, but that could work to his advantage. If he can use his height and vision to hang in the pocket and make tough throws, he can help this offense a lot. He may not be as accurate as Minshew proved to be through five games, but if he can limit turnovers it would help the team dramatically.
Let's hope O'Connell can provide a spark for the Silver and Black.