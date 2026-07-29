3 UDFAs who could make the Las Vegas Raiders' final 53-man roster

The Las Vegas Raiders have now reached training camp, with the first practice taking place on Wednesday. Of course, the point of this period and the slate of three preseason games is to decide who will make the final 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Every year, undrafted free agents become fan favorites of Raider Nation. It is difficult for these players to make the team, and most end up on the practice squad or without an NFL home. To understand how hard it is for these players, last season, not a single one made the final roster.

But this offseason, the Raiders added 17 undrafted free agents to the mix, and all of these players will put up their best effort to become a part of the official roster. Here are three from this group who have the best path to be rewarded with a spot after the end of training camp.

3 undrafted free agents who could make Las Vegas Raiders' roster

Kansei Matsuzawa, K

The player with the easiest path to the final roster is Kansei Matsuzawa. He earned the nickname "Tokyo Toe" from his stellar performances at Hawaii. Last year, he made 93% of his field goals and 86% for his career. According to PFF, he didn't miss a kick between 40 and 49 yards, going 10 for 10.

When compared to Matt Gay, who made 71% on his kicks in 2025, Matsuzawa has an excellent chance to make this football team. The only thing that could hold Matsuzawa back is a lack of distance, as he made just 50% of his 50-plus-yard kicks, according to PFF, on minimal attempts.

Roman Hemby, RB

Another player with a feasible path is Roman Hemby out of Indiana. A former teammate of Fernando Mendoza, Hemby is a smaller back but has good hands and blocking ability. While he isn't the fastest player in the world, he makes up for it with pure will and determination, playing bigger than his size.

The Raiders working out Miles Sanders could mean that Las Vegas feels it has a potential hole at the running back position, or needs another body to step up. If Hemby can put together a great training camp and preseason, he could find his way onto the Raiders roster as the fourth running back.

CIan Slone, DE

Last but not least is pass rusher Cian Slone from North Carolina State. Slone is a player who didn’t put up much production in college, with only 2.0 sacks last season; however, he fits what the Raiders plan to do in a 3-4 base defense run by Rob Leonard, who is also a former member of the Wolfpack.

Slone is great in space and does a good job covering running backs out of the backfield. His athletic profile is top-notch, but what may hold him back is his arm length. He has to find a way to win at the next level with that limitation.

If he can hit his stride during the next month, he could find a role on this football team.