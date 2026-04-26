LV Raiders Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Live analysis for every 2026 UDFA signing

The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, had a very successful 2026 NFL Draft. Kudos to John Spytek, Klint Kubiak and both the personnel department and coaching staff for putting together what looks like a great class, filled with both Day 1 impact players and promising long-term projects.

But even after the seven rounds of the event are over, the work continues for Spytek and the front office. That's right, the undrafted free agent market will be massive for a Raiders team that not only has to fill up a 90-man roster, but still needs to add talent and depth throughout every position group.

If you want live and up-to-date information on every Raiders UDFA move and analysis of each player, then we have you covered. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the night for continuous updates.

Last updated: 6:55 PT, April 25, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders list of undrafted free agent signings revealed

Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana - SOURCE

Hemby reunites with Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas. He was a 1,000-yard rusher who also contributed in the passing game. Hemby is a decisive runner who isn't afraid of contact, sneaks through the tiniest cracks in the defense, protects the ball and always falls forward.

EJ Williams, WR, Indiana - SOURCE

Williams, at over 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, has the frame of a prototypical "X" receiver. He has a large catch radius, plays physical at the line of scrimmage and is a threat with the ball in space. Williams has strong and reliable hands that allow him to make tough catches and be a quarterback's best friend.

Kansei Matsuzawa, K, Hawai'i - SOURCE

Matsuzawa will compete with Matt Gay for the kicking job in Las Vegas. Affectionately known as the "Tokyo Toe," Matsuzawa is both an incredible story and kicker. Although his career long is just 52 yards, he is a beacon of consistency, making 27 of 29 attempts this past season.

Gary Smith III, DT, UCLA - SOURCE

Smith was expected to be selected later on Day 3, so him falling to the Raiders as an undrafted free agent is quite fortunate. He recently dropped some weight and got a lot quicker, and his frame (6-foot-1, 319 pounds) is built to withstand NFL contact. Smith has a twitchy and strong upper body.

Jacob Clark, QB, Missouri State - SOURCE

Clark is well-built at almost 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds with 10-inch hands. He has a lot of experience at the college level, and he threw for 28 touchdowns and almost 3,300 yards this past year, compared to just 11 interceptions. Clark is mobile enough to buy time in the pocket and not scared to get hit.

Cian Slone, DE, NC State - SOURCE

Slone will join his teammate, nose tackle Brandon Cleveland, who was drafted in Round 7, in Las Vegas. Slone has a nice frame at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, and he recorded 7.5 sacks in 2024. Although he didn't have a great Senior Bowl, Slone has a white-hot motor and plays special teams.

Caleb Offord, DB, Kennesaw State - SOURCE

Offord is a good sized defensive back who began his career at Notre Dame but finally found his footing at Kennesaw State. He had 47 tackles and an interception last season, as well as 12 passes defended. Offord has a great nose for the football, as he also recorded a scoop and score in 2025.

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor - SOURCE

Robertson is another big quarterback prospect who has lots of experience playing big-time football. He has an NFL body and a live arm, and Robertson can truly make all the throws. He also doesn't mind getting out of the pocket and running, as he plays with great toughness.

Isaiah Jatta, OL, BYU - SOURCE

Jatta is an athletic offensive lineman who played tackle in college but might be better suited for the guard position in the NFL. Despite playing small at tackle, he anchored well to prevent bull-rushes but kept himself in front of speed rushers as well. Jatta played on both sides and moves well for his size.

Justin Pickett, OL, Duke - SOURCE

Pickett stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 317 pounds, meaning he would be a massive guard in the NFL. He has experience playing every spot up front except for center. Pickett earned a 69.3 run blocking grade from PFF and only gave up a single sack during his final season.

Tanner Wall, SAF, BYU - SOURCE

Wall is a wide-receiver-turned-free-safety who became a ballhawk once he made the switch. He picked off seven passes and recorded 124 total tackles for the Cougars in his last two seasons, and he is a core special teamer. If he can gain weight, Wall should stick around in the building.

Tyler Duzansky, LS, Penn State - SOURCE

Duzansky played in 49 games across four seasons for the Nittany Lions. He will compete with Alex Ward in training camp for the long snapper position. Duzansky also made 8 special teams tackles in his college career.

Matt Lauter, TE, Boise State - SOURCE

Lauter caught 7 touchdowns a season ago at Boise State alongside Ashton Jeanty, and he totaled 84 catches for 949 yards and 9 touchdowns in the last two years combined. He is more of a pass-catching tight end, and Lauter can also help out in multiple phases on special teams.

Devin Lafayette, SAF, Troy - SOURCE

Lafayette is a big safety at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds who rotated evenly between box safety, free safety and slot cornerback. His versatility is a great asset, and Lafayette had good ball production as a senior, intercepting two passes and breaking up six.

Chase Roberts, WR, BYU - SOURCE

Las Vegas loves BYU. The third Cougar of the day will be joining the Silver and Black, and Roberts is a big one. At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Roberts is alignment versatile and a proven producer, as he caught 106 passes for 1,656 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. An "X" wideout.

Corey Rucker, WR, Arkansas State - SOURCE

Rucker was a teammate of Keyron Crawford's at Arkansas State. Rucker is an older prospect but made use of his time in college, recording 256 caches for 4,121 yards and 28 touchdowns. At 6-foot and 213 pounds and the ability to line up anywhere, Rucker is intriguing for Las Vegas.