4 college QBs for Raiders fans to know (not named Fernando Mendoza)

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but what if they don't?

Seems like a dicey proposition to not take a swing on the only QB in the incoming rookie class who looks anything near worthy of such gaudy draft status. However, now that Mendoza is the clear QB1, needy teams would trade untold amounts of draft capital, plus perhaps a star player, to land the Hoosiers star's services.

Raiders GM John Spytek could also look to free agency for someone like Malik Willis, trade back, and draft a QB later on as more of a backup. Or heck, if Mendoza is the pick, it's not like another drafted player at his position will pose any threat to his starting job.

We'll explore four QBs Raider Nation should know not named Fernando Mendoza.

First off, the focus will be on a couple guys to watch in particular in the event that Mendoza isn't the pick. Then a couple potential late-round gems who could help fill out the depth chart if Mendoza is indeed donning a Silver and Black uniform after draft night.

Top 2026 NFL Draft QBs for Raiders to target if Fernando Mendoza isn't No. 1 overall pick

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Alabama's Ty Simpson or Miami's Carson Beck could've led us off. They're not as much fun.

What a wild card Trinidad Chambliss is. For whatever reason, despite how thin the 2026 QB class is, Chambliss' lawyers are in the process of suing the NCAA. They want their client to be granted an extra (sixth) year of college eligibility.

Yo Trinidad, your stock will never be higher than it is right now!

Although he's undersized at a listed 6'1" and 200 pounds, Chambliss has dynamic playmaking ability. When you can run around like this and make things happen in the College Football Playoff against a bunch of future NFL dudes on Georgia, you know you're legit:

Start your morning by rewatching the drive that gave Ole Miss the lead in the fourth quarter 😤



Chambliss started for one stellar season at Ferris State in 2024 before transferring to Ole Miss and exploding onto the national scene under Lane Kiffin's tutelage.

Accounting for over 4,400 yards of total offense and 30 total TDs to just three INTs in the SEC is nothing to sneeze at. It's just improbable that Chambliss can climb into the first-round conversation as things stand right now. He'd be a great fit for Las Vegas on Day 2 to supplement a hypothetical Willis signing, or the acquisition of another veteran QB via trade.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Speaking of Kiffin, what a mess his move from Oxford to Baton Rouge was! And what a mess the LSU Tigers were toward the end under Brian Kelly's watch.

Unfortunately for Garrett Nussmeier, he was caught in the crossfire of all that and stumbled to a disappointing 2025 campaign plagued by a nagging abdominal injury.

It should be noted, however, that Nussmeier entered this past season as a top draft prospect. He's not much bigger than Chambliss and nowhere near the athlete, yet Nussmeier has shown flashes of anticipatory throwing and a huge arm that both translate well to NFL Sundays.

And oh by the way, Nussmeier's father, Doug, is the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. Many draftniks were suggesting at this time last year that the Saints could tank in 2025 to unite the Nussmeiers in NOLA. So much for that. Tyler Shough looks like the real deal.

Nussmeier could easily parallel Shough in the sense that he'll be a better NFL player than he was in college. The mental makeup, football IQ, and raw arm talent are there to make it happen — perhaps in Vegas.

Late-round QBs for Raiders to consider as long-term backups to Fernando Mendoza

Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Wild to say, but Jalon Daniels spent six seasons at Kansas and performed admirably under challenging conditions. The bottom line is, the Jayhawks are a basketball powerhouse, not some oft-formidable force on the gridiron.

When he could've easily transferred to greener pastures in the modern NIL landscape, Daniels chose to stick with Kansas. And this past season was another testament to Daniels' perseverance with the deck stacked against him.

Only three offensive starters returned from a 2024 Jayhawks team that went 5-7, yet somehow beat three ranked opponents in a row, lost by only four at Arizona State against Cam Skattebo, and suffered four additional losses by six points or less, with three of those being on the road.

Daniels scrapped his way to a respectable final collegiate season, tossing 22 TDs to seven INTs, and rushing for 404 yards nad four more scores. He's endured a separated right throwing shoulder in 2022, and a back injury that kept him out for most of 2023.

We're talking about a dual-threat playmaker with about as high of marks in the intangibles department that you could ever ask for.

Have you ever seen a nine-minute X/Twitter feature on a college QB before? Yeah, me neither. Speaks for itself.

“For Jalon Daniels and the University of Kansas to come together, it was really the right time.”



Campbell Trophy Finalist

Pop Warner College Football Award Finalist

Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist



JD6, the “heartbeat” of Kansas Football pic.twitter.com/aw4nVvsF0i — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 26, 2025

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

As much of a crapshoot as drafting any quarterback in any round is, it gets even dicier the deeper you go into the draft.

Luke Altmyer doesn't get a lot of national love. He plays at Illinois after all — all due respect to the Fighting Illini. Still, he received an invitation to the Senior Bowl, where he'll actually team up with Nussmeier on the American Team.

2026 Senior Bowl Quarterbacks 🏈🔥



American Team:

• Luke Altmyer — Illinois

• Taylen Green — Arkansas

• Garrett Nussmeier — LSU



National Team:

• Diego Pavia — Vanderbilt

• Cole Payton — North Dakota State

• Sawyer Robertson — Baylor#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/p6JpPh8kaV — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 14, 2026

Not just anyone gets the call to be in Mobile, Alabama. Altmyer clearly impressed the Senior Bowl leadership enough to earn his slot.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema could be considered a biased observer, but then again, I doubt he'd put a statement out about Altmyer having NFL starting QB-caliber chops if there wasn't merit to it. Bielema even invoked Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito!

#illini Bret Bielema on senior QB Luke Altmyer



"I literally got a text from his mom on on on Friday that like, brought me to my knees."



He thinks Luke will be an NFL QB



Luke led Illinois to 10 and 8 win seasons, a first since 1990



Mentioned his growth in Champaign after… pic.twitter.com/wFkEec2ad2 — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) November 30, 2025

See how the dots are connecting here? Altmyer was a three-year starter for the Illini who threw 44 TDs to 11 INTs in the last two years. He's also plenty mobile, with nine rushing TDs in that span.

Altmyer ended his time at Illinois by knocking off a pretty good Tennessee team 30-28 in the Music City Bowl. It was basically a home game for the Volunteers.

Tennesee's only prior losses were to Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. The former three teams went to the College Football Playoff, and Vandy ranked 14th in the CFP poll and 13th in the AP poll. The Vols did sit multiple players who didn't want to risk injury before the NFL Draft, but Illinois did the same, and they have far inferior quality depth on their roster.

Saying all that to say, don't sleep on Luke Altmyer!