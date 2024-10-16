4 positives from Raiders loss to Steelers
By Levi Dombro
Young cornerback duo continues to shine
Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett have been a formidable duo all season, and Sunday was no different.
In a week where Jack Jones fell into some hot water and did not have his best performance, Hobbs and Bennett were solid once again for Las Vegas.
Hobbs recorded 10 tackles and a pass deflection on Sunday, including a series of solo tackles in the open field that prevented big plays from the Steelers.
Bennett only recorded one tackle, but that's because opposing quarterbacks are not targeting him very often.
He still recorded a pass break up on Sunday as well and no missed tackles. He also only relinquished one catch to George Pickens in coverage.
He followed around the star receiver all day on Sunday and Pickens had one of his worst games of the season.
Hobbs is a likely candidate for an extension after this season and Bennett is still on his rookie contract, so these two could be poised for dominance in the years to come.