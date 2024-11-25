4 positives from Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
The 2024 season has completely slipped away from the Las Vegas Raiders.
If that was not obvious before this week, it certainly is now as the team is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak with no real end in sight.
Antonio Pierce's team has the worst rushing attack in the league, the most turnovers and the least amount of takeaways, which means that they have the lowest turnover margin in the league.
The only team that has finished with all three of these turnover distinctions is the 0-16 Cleveland Browns in 2017, according to the NFL on CBS.
Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is now out for the season as well, adding to a laundry list of Raiders starters who are out for the year or have missed significant time this season.
There's not much left to salvage at this point, and many fans are already looking forward to next year's draft.
But in the meantime, there were some strong performances by Raiders players in Week 12 despite the two-score loss and the crumbling season.