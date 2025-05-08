4 sophomore breakout candidates for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025

As expected, the new regime for the Las Vegas Raiders has shaped the roster in its image. Head coach Pete Carroll definitely has a type when it comes to certain positions, general manager John Spytek is on the same page and minority owner Tom Brady exerts his influence where he sees fit.

But the rebuild in Las Vegas is not a one-year project, even though their 73-year-old coach may be somewhat in win-now mode. The mistakes of recent regimes were plentiful, but the talent cupboard was not completely barren either.

Some incumbent players will be given an opportunity to assert themselves and solidify their place in the future of the Silver and Black. There are several players who had solid campaigns last year but could be poised for a breakout next season.

4 sophomore breakout candidates for the Raiders in 2025

LB Amari Gainer

Gainer went undrafted in 2024, but he participated all 17 games as a core special teamer for the Raiders, playing 380 snaps during his rookie season.

Linebacker depth behind projected starters Elandon Roberts and Devin White is a concern for Las Vegas. Backups Amari Burney and Tommy Eichenberg did not get much playing time last season, and seventh-round rookie Cody Lindenberg still has to prove himself worthy.

Over 119 defensive snaps during the 2024 preseason, Gainer showed potential with 19 total tackles and a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 78.5. Preseason performance has to be taken with a grain of salt, but doing well beats the alternative, and Gainer seized the opportunity to lock up a spot on the 53-man roster.

There's a path for Gainer to earn a more significant role this year, especially with Coach Carroll fostering a culture of competition. It might not be a stretch to say that he could win a starting job in training camp.

RT DJ Glaze

Glaze was seen as a reach by the Raiders in the 2024 draft, but he silenced those notions after stepping in as the starter at right tackle last year. He was not outstanding during his rookie season, but he was more than adequate as both a pass and run blocker. Glaze did allow the third-most pressures among offensive tackles, but he only allowed three sacks.

However, Glaze did have some high points as a rookie. In Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he held star edge rusher T.J. Watt without a sack or a pressure when matched up against him.

There was real juice to the idea the Raiders were looking to possibly draft Glaze's immediate replacement, but the twin third-round picks of the versatile Caleb Rogers and small school stud Charles Grant didn't fulfill that possibility. So he'll have an opportunity to impress the people who didn't draft him this season, and lock down the right tackle spot for the foreseeable future.

C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Versatility was a key aspect of Powers-Johnson's appeal in the 2024 draft, and the Raiders tapped into that as he made eight starts at left guard and six starts at center. Free agent addition Alex Cappa will compete with Dylan Parham and Jordan Meredith for the starting guard spots, which has freed up Powers-Johnson to settle in as the full-time center this year.

An injury derailed early parts of Powers-Johnson's rookie season, but with a healthy offseason and focus on mastering one spot, he could take a major leap and breakthrough as one of the best centers in the NFL.

CB Decamerion Richardson

Richardson clearly fits the mold of a "Pete Carroll cornerback." Looking deeper at a tough rookie season reveals a solid run defense grade from Pro Football Focus (60.5), with some alignment versatility that shows he can be more than just an outside corner.

With a year of experience under his belt, Richardson's physical tools should shine through far better this season. Working with Carroll will be a natural accelerant to that idea, as the Raiders' head coach seeks the pieces for his new "Legion of Boom" secondary.