The Las Vegas Raiders obviously need a quarterback, short and long-term depending on how individual options in free agency, via the trade market or via the draft can be viewed in those scopes. An obvious tentacle of that is exploring all possible options, and whittling down the list from there.

To that end, The Athletic's Dianna Russini has reported the Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade markets. That exploration includes the possibility of trading for a current starting quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market, per sources.



That includes the possibility of trading for a current starting QB. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 7, 2025

The latter piece of Russini's report is by far the more interesting part. The first part should be, and is, automatic as the Raiders try to find a quarterback. The list of options based on the second part of Russini's report is naturally shorter.



No team will easily part with a "starting quarterback" if he is good enough for them. Some teams could be seeking an upgrade over their current starter or be looking to add competition for that starter. Contract considerations could be laced in there somewhere too, if the Raiders or someone else made a call.

The Raiders did their best to try to get Matthew Stafford, but his level of true availability was always a question. Here are four starting quarterbacks the Raiders could actually make a trade for.

4 starting quarterbacks the Raiders could actually trade for

4. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Carr's presence on this list shows the dearth of theoretically available "starting quarterback" options there are. The Saints appear set to keep him, but he has also said he won't take a pay cut to stay (or help the perpetually cap-stretched team).



Carr is due $30 million in base salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the third day of the new league year. He is also due to collect a $10 million roster bonus this month, with a 2025 cap hit just shy of $51.5 million right now. So it's not a revelation the Saints and Carr have some "contract stuff" to figure out.

Sounds like the Saints plan to keep Derek Carr at QB.



Mickey Loomis said they feel like they got a QB they can win with, and Kellen Moore said the team feels fortunate to have Carr. Moore and Carr have met. Sounds like it went well.



Still have some contract stuff to figure. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 26, 2025

Carr's sheer talent level is easy to debate, as it always has been. But the traits Raiders minority owner/majority voice Tom Brady is likely to seek as he gets involved in the search for a quarterback ("toughness", "work ethic", "leadership") are there.

The Saints should want to move on from Carr and more forcefully enter a rebuild, and there's no more guaranteed salary left in his contract after 2025 right now. As for a potential (and however unlikely) reunion with the Raiders, and with his full no-trade clause in mind, the regime that let him go is no longer in place.

3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals haven't seemed overly inclined to trade Murray lately, but they also haven't won a lot of games with him and with no more guaranteed salary left on his contract after 2025 he may be angling for an extension soon. Trade speculation around the former No. 1 overall pick never seems to be too far away, and it may start to resurface prominently.

The Raiders would be an easy suitor for Murray, if the Cardinals are open to a bold change. Perhaps the broad effort to add a veteran signall caller has included a call to Arizona for a veteran on the younger side (28 years old in August) who could be a solution for years to come.

2. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have seemed committed to Smith, but the reality is he is entering the final year of his contract with a $44.5 million cap hit and an extension is not done at this point to drop that cap number. On Thursday's edition of the "Daily Puck Drop" podcast, as he talked about the DK Metcalf situation, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said he knows "at least one team" has called about Smith's availability.

"Yes, I'm confident in that," Garafolo said. "At least one team did. I know that."

If you were to narrow to one team that has called Seattle about Smith, the Raiders would easily be that team. Head coach Pete Carroll surely wants to win immediately, and a quarterback he knows well would seem to be ideal.

On Friday's edition of the "Scoop City" podcast, Russini said she hasn't "heard anything" to indicate the Seahawks want to "move away" from Smith. But, of course, that "could change as this thing heats up."

It seems likely the Raiders have already called to see about trading for Smith. Maybe they were unequivocally told he's not available, or maybe the door was left open a bit based on Russini's latest report.

1. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Richardson had started one full college season when the Colts drafted him fourth overall in 2023. Injuries limited him to four games as a rookie, and only two full games for that matter (84 pass attempts). He was healthier last season, but he was not playing well before he drew controversy after tapping out of a game. He was then benched for Joe Flacco, before getting the starting job back after two losses with Flacco starting. Richardson then missed the last two games of the season with a back issue.

Whatever the circumstances, in or out of his control, the bottom line with Richardson is this. He has started 15 NFL games, and attempted 348 passes. He was a project coming into the league, and he is still one now. He will also turn 23 in May, which puts him close in age to the top two quarterback prospects in this year's draft (Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders).

General manager Chris Ballard added a layer to the situation by saying he intends to sign a quarterback to compete with Richardson this offseason. Some names have been named in terms of free agent options who are on their radar (Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Jacoby Brissett). An investment in Darnold or Fields would be one that seemingly replaces Richardson as their starter, whereas others would be someone who'd compete with him.

It's almost as if the Colts did not realize what they were getting when they drafted Richardson. No less an authority than head coach Shane Steichen has said "repetitions" will be the key to Richardson's improvement, which is obvious enough to practically not be worth mentioning. And Ballard, in acknowledgement of the uncertainty about Richardson, is actively talking about limiting those reps with viable competition for the starting job.

A change of scenery, with some runway to fully develop, may be what Richardson needs and the sooner he gets it perhaps the better. If the Raiders are not overly enamored with the quarterbacks in this year's draft class, a call to the Colts about Richardson looks like an easy pivot.