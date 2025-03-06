Grade the trade proposal: Raiders get DK Metcalf from Seahawks and pay him

It was a big day for news around Seattle Seahawks' wide receivers on Wednesday. Tyler Lockett was released, and DK Metcalf officially asked for a trade. Both are easy to tie to the Las Vegas Raiders, due to shared history with new head coach Pete Carroll.

But while Lockett will likely very affordable to sign, Metcalf will cost a draft pick (or two?) in a trade and he's also in line for a new contract. NFL reporter Josina Anderson has reported there's a team willing to give "at least" a third-round pick for Metcalf. Dianna Russini of The Athletic subsequently reported the Seahawks want a first and a third-round pick for him. while Metcalf is seeking a new deal worth around $30 million a year as he enters the final year of his contract.

With having to pay Metcalf, the Seahawks are just about certainly not getting a first-round pick and a third-round pick for him. But they can dream, and the door is open for offers.

Grade the trade proposal: Raiders acquire and pay DK Metcalf

The Athletic rounded up their beat writers from teams who could be in the mix for Metcalf (Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers), and had them submit trade proposals for Seahawks' beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar to consider.

Here's the proposal Raiders' writer Tashan Reed submitted.

Trade offer: 2025 second-round pick (No. 37), 2026 third-round pick

Contract offer: Three years, $93.75 million with $60 million guaranteed

"Obviously, the Raiders’ first-round pick (No. 6) is off limits. Though a second- and third-round pick is still a hefty price to pay, it could be worth it to acquire a legitimate No. 1 receiver. From a contract perspective, the Raiders would be offering Metcalf an average annual salary of $31.25 million, exceeding the mark 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk hit last year, but with less guaranteed money. If Metcalf’s representatives play hard ball, the team could be willing to guarantee some of the wideout’s 2025 base salary."



"Metcalf would be reunited with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and he’d team with Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers to give the Raiders a scary pass-catching trio. Las Vegas would just need to find a quarterback who can get them the ball."

For what it's worth, Dugar (playing Seahawks' general manager/Metcalf's agent on the contract angle) accepted the Raiders' trade proposal.

"Metcalf is going to Las Vegas to reunite with coach Pete Carroll. The Raiders’ package offers the best combination of draft capital and a contract extension."

Metcalf is still fairly young (27), and while he has some limitations he is more than the decoy he was at times rendered to be in the Seahawks' offense last season. $31.25 million per year would make him the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL by annual average right now, but a looming new deal for Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would bump Metcalf down a notch.

It boils down to this: A top-40 overall pick this year and a top 65-100 overall pick in 2026 for Metcalf, while also making him a top-five paid wide receiver in the league. The contract tentacle takes some juice out of Reed's proposal from a grade perspective, but all together it's not awful in order to add the "X" receiver the Raiders need and are seeking.

Grade The Trade Proposal: B+