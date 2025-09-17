4 worst calls by refs in frustrating Raiders loss to the Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-9 in a Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup. There is no denying the fact that the Chargers simply played better than the Raiders did, as Las Vegas clearly has a lot they can work on.

But the referees for the primetime matchup did the Silver and Black no favors either, as usual. While there were likely some calls that the referees missed that favored the Raiders, several blatant penalties were ignored on Monday. These four, in particular, stick out as egregious.

Referees missed several calls in Raiders vs. Chargers game

1. Missed pass interference on Alohi Gilman

In the second quarter, with the Raiders trailing by seven, Geno Smith thought he found Jakobi Meyers for a game-tying touchdown. That was until Chargers safety Alohi Gilman made contact with Meyers far before the ball reached them, pulling Meyers' arm. A bad no-call resulted in an incompletion and eventually, a field goal.

Terrible non PI call. Guy got to Jakobi way early, ripped with his right arm. #Raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/7lG7CGcQWV — J from the BK (@jfromthebk) September 16, 2025

2. Missed roughing the passer on Jamaree Caldwell, pass interference on Tarheeb Still

Near the end of the first half, the Raiders were moving the ball well and had the chance to take the lead. This deep shot to Dont'e Thornton Jr. down the sideline, however, was negated by cornerback Tarheeb Still, who made contact with Thornton before the ball reached them and did not even attempt to turn his head and locate the ball.

To make matters worse, Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell slaps Geno Smith on the facemask after releasing the ball, which, technically, is a roughing the passer penalty. This should have been at least another 15 yards for Las Vegas, but nothing was called, and the Raiders punted. They ended up being down 17-6 at the half.

Geno Smith gets hit right in the face and the refs don't call a roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/iJxvD5hH8M — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 16, 2025

3. Derwin James' egregious pass interference on Brock Bowers

In the fourth quarter on a third-and-6, the Raiders still somehow had life, down 20-9. Smith threw to Bowers toward the sideline, and James didn't even try to make a play on the ball. Instead, he grabbed Bowers' left arm, right in front of the referee, but there was no call, once again.

The missed pass interference can be clearly seen in this video at the 14:45 mark, and even the announcers were confused about how this wasn't called. James then taunted the Raiders' sideline, which was also not penalized.

4. Teair Tart gets away with blatant cheap shot on Geno Smith

In today's NFL, it seems like quarterbacks get protected at a disproportionate rate to other players. Apparently, that does not extend to Geno Smith. On this throw, Teair Tart waits a full second or two after Smith releases the ball to extend his forearm and flatten Smith to the ground.

By every interpretation of the rules, this is a personal foul of some sort. It should come as no surprise that this is the same player who slapped Travis Kelce with an open palm in Week 1. Physicality is fine, and penalties are part of the game, but cheap shots like this are just uncalled for and should be penalized.

Teair Tart gave Geno Smith a little extra shove here — Raiders fans were not happy at the no-call: pic.twitter.com/yIehusS3Xs — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 16, 2025

