5 biggest winners and 5 losers from Raiders' 2025 preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 preseason with plenty to learn about themselves. Through numerous training camp practices, a joint practice and three preseason games, they achieved just that. Several players improved their stock over the last month, but a handful of others plummeted.

Jamal Adams was the obvious winner of the preseason, and Aidan O'Connell was the obvious loser. But with the preseason contests now in the rearview, here are five of the Raiders' other biggest winners and losers of the 2025 preseason.

5 winners and 5 losers from Raiders 2025 preseason

Winners

1. Tyree Wilson, DL

Wilson showed more this preseason than he has in his entire career. He looked just as powerful and effective against the run, but really stepped up as a pass-rusher, whether he was lined up as a defensive tackle, over the tackle or as a true defensive end. He should be in line for a Year 3 breakout.

2. Dylan Laube, RB

If Laube does not make the 53-man roster, then competition is not as important as Pete Carroll has made it sound. While his offensive production dropped off from the first preseason game, he is an absolute stud on special teams as both a kick and punt returner, as well as a coverage player.

3. Laki Tasi, G

Tasi is still very rough around the edges, but he has shown enough for the Raiders to keep him on the 53-man roster. He is not likely to sub into a game this year, but he is too valuable to be subject to waivers. Keeping Tasi is also an indication of just how bad Las Vegas' offensive line depth is.

4. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB

Kelly did not necessarily light the world on fire, but most were ready to write him off before the preseason, including us. While the Raiders still have a worrisome cornerback room, Kelly went from irrelevance to a potential starting role, either outside or in the slot, which is a meteoric rise.

5. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR

Thornton could be categorized as the winner of the entire offseason. Although he was not quite on the same page as Geno Smith the first two weeks, they remedied that with a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown against the Cardinals. If he continues to improve like this, the NFL should watch out.

RELATED: Raiders final 53-man roster prediction includes the most painful cut yet

Losers

1. Thayer Munford Jr., OT

Munford is capable of being a solid NFL offensive tackle, and Raider Nation has seen this from him before. However, he was unrecognizable this preseason as he struggled to adjust to a new offense. At one point in the preseason finale, he had given up three pressures and a sack on just eight snaps.

2. Cornerback Room

Las Vegas needs to add a veteran to this cornerback room. While they are equipped with big, physical players who have tons of potential, the group is not there yet. They got torched this preseason, and a veteran would not only add a key defender on the field, but he could teach them a thing or two.

3. Caleb Rogers, G

Rogers is young and not likely to be relied on much this year, but his preseason showings were a bit lackluster. His Pro Football Focus grade of 44.2 through the first two contests tells a good bit of the story, but luckily, he has all the tools to develop into a good NFL guard.

4. Tommy Mellott, WR

Mellot recorded just two catches for 1 yard in the preseason. A steep learning curve was expected as he changed positions in the NFL, but it's clear he has a long way to go. Luckily, he started to flash on special teams, but it may be tough sledding trying to carve out a role there for him, too.

5. Matt Jones, LB

Jones certainly got plenty of opportunities this preseason, but he did not make the most of it. He was constantly out of position against the run, gave up far too much in coverage and had several missed tackles or poor angles, making him an easy cut candidate as Tuesday approaches.

More Raiders news and analysis