5 increasingly bold predictions for Raiders' 2026 NFL offseason

Nailing every decision in the coming months will be pivotal for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are so far behind the 8-ball in the AFC West that they're off the pool table entirely. Luckily, these decisions will rest in the hands of the trusted duo of John Spytek and Tom Brady.

But the offseason is always a bit unpredictable, and crazy things happen all the time. In an attempt to prepare ourselves for the future, let's make some bold predictions, ranging from fairly mild and somewhat expected to "I can't believe these words just came out of my mouth."

5 increasingly bold predictions for the Raiders' 2026 offseason

1. John Spytek lets Daniel Carlson walk in free agency

Carlson made quite the case to stay in Las Vegas during the season finale, as he went 4-for-4 and made a game-winning 60-yard field goal, a career-long. But Spytek didn't extend him, and he's set to hit free agency for the first time in his career, so his decorated Raiders career could be done.

2. Raiders trade Maxx Crosby for two first-round picks

It's a sad state of affairs when Crosby being traded isn't considered that bold a take. But this is where things are in Las Vegas after bottoming out in 2025 and frustrating their superstar defensive end. Crosby should garner at least two first-rounders, and Spytek loves his picks, so it could happen.

3. Kliff Kingsbury becomes the next head coach in Las Vegas

Kingsbury is by no means the betting favorite, or anyone's favorite, to replace Pete Carroll. But his history with Brady could play a factor, and his track record of working with and developing the game's best quarterbacks might be hard to resist for a team picking No. 1 and sure to take a signal-caller.

4. Raiders trade back from No. 1 pick

Spytek seems to grasp the fact that the Raiders badly need a quarterback. But, again, the guy loves his draft picks. Moving back a few spots so that he can have more darts to throw at the board in the future could appeal to him, especially if there's a mid-round or free agent quarterback he likes.

5. Geno Smith stays on as a bridge quarterback

Okay, forgive me for this one. But these are meant to be bold takes!!

Smith reportedly wiped his social media clean and deleted any trace of him being a Raider after the organization fired Pete Carroll. The two are likely attached at the hip. But an $18.5 million dead cap hit is nothing to scoff at, and if it is Las Vegas or NFL mortality for him, perhaps he stays on as a mentor.