Despite television viewership numbers that remained pretty robust, NFL fans stopped truly caring about the attempt to have the Pro Bowl resemble an actual football game a long time ago. The league finally caught up, though, turning the event into a more casual "Pro Bowl Games" a few years ago.

The meaning of being elected to the Pro Bowl has become diluted, especially when we see players making All-Pro teams but not earning a Pro Bowl nod. But as long as there are financial implications tied to it, highlighted by having the value of a fifth-year option on a rookie contract boosted, being elected to the Pro Bowl will matter to some extent.

Rooted in not being a very good team, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't had a lot of Pro Bowlers on an annual basis in recent years. That may change if Klint Kubiak gets things rolling in the right direction, but time will tell.

With that in mind, though, here are five Raiders players who could be first-time Pro Bowlers during the 2026 NFL season.

5 Las Vegas Raiders who could be first time Pro Bowlers in 2026

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Powers-Johnson is not unique in how he clearly did not mesh with Pete and Brendan Carroll last season, but things are off to an odd start under the new coaching staff. Mix in injuries in each of his first two seasons, and the Oregon product is entering a make-or-break season.

If Powers-Johnson can prove he's worthy of being a starter during training camp, which is a legit question, there's no doubting his ability. So he starts this list of potential first-time Pro Bowlers in Las Vegas, even if the path to getting there is very cloudy right now.

Eric Stokes

If it hadn't been so profitable for opposing quarterbacks to target whoever lined up opposite him, Stokes might have been able to intercept a pass last season. He was only targeted 50 times, according to Pro Football Focus, while allowing the fewest yards per coverage snap among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps.

The Raiders should be more competitive this season, so opponents will have to throw the ball more. If other cornerbacks prove capable, Stokes will naturally see more action come his way. If a bunch of interceptions follow, with some notable plays in the equation to boost the attention on him, Stokes could be the first Raiders' Pro Bowl cornerback since Nnamdi Asomugha in 2010.

Kolton Miller

A leg injury ended Miller's 2025 season very early, but his overall PFF grade for four games was seventh-best among offensive tackles if you take away the snap minimum to qualify. In each of the previous four seasons, he was a top-15 graded offensive tackle by PFF.

By all accounts, Miller is fully healthy and ready to take back his place among the most underrated left tackles in the NFL. A more successful Raiders offense could finally help Miller get recognized with a Pro Bowl nod this year.

Quay Walker

For one reason or another, Walker's full potential has seemingly not been unlocked to this point in his career. Speaking to reporters at mandatory minicamp, he offered a hint about that.

"I remember when I first signed here, and we were doing the interview up here, and I got back to 'I'm being used the right way.' The last team I played for, I think, kind of took it the wrong way," Walker said. "I wasn't saying that just to be disrespectful toward the previous team, which is the Packers; I was just saying I'm moving around in different places. I feel like that's what my strengths are."

Walker said he looks forward to channeling what defensive coordinator Rob Leonard wants the Las Vegas defense to be, which is fast and aggressive. He sees that mentality as a good fit for his skills.

If Walker can find better consistency while wearing Silver and Black, any very early ideas that the Raiders overpaid him will go away. If it happens in Year 1, as a key piece of Leonard's effort to put his stamp on the defense, a Pro Bowl nod could very well follow.

Ashton Jeanty

Behind an offensive line that was banged up and grossly inept in equal measures last year, the success Jeanty had as a rookie (over 1,300 yards from scrimmage; 10 total touchdowns) was rather remarkable.

Things can only be better on that front this year, and that's before accounting for the boost to come via Kubiak's acumen as a play caller and run game designer.

Jeanty is in line for a big Year 2 breakthrough. The path to the first of what could be many Pro Bowl selections in his career, ideally with all or most of them coming in a Raiders' uniform, almost seems easy as raw talent meets a better environment to succeed.