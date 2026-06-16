Peculiar storylines keep surrounding player Raiders fans badly want to succeed

Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders have not been strangers to wasting young talent over the years. But things have felt quite a bit different under the new regime, as the franchise appears to be turning a new leaf on that front. That is, with everyone other than fan favorite Jackson Powers-Johnson.

For a player with all of the talent in the world, it is a wonder why Powers-Johnson can't seemingly find his footing in Las Vegas. Injuries have played a significant role, but even when healthy, the Oregon product has failed to make his mark and establish himself as a Raider for a myriad of reasons.

And although the early returns under Klint Kubiak appeared to be favorable for the budding young star, it is always something with him. Already this offseason, we have seen the rumor mill spinning about him being traded, former players saying he won't start and having to partake in another battle.

With the offseason program now a thing of the past, the storylines surrounding Powers-Johnson only become more peculiar.

Bizarre circumstances continue to surround Las Vegas Raiders G Jackson Powers-Johnson

Let's begin with the fact that Raider Nation largely loves Powers-Johnson for his ability, nastiness and appreciation of being a Raider. He, more than any other player on Las Vegas' current offensive line, should remind the Silver and Black's supporters of the team's glory days with his style alone.

That said, perhaps the new coaching staff isn't as sold on him as they or fans originally thought, and the media is starting to crack down on him pretty hard once again. Vinny Bonsignore recently said the following on The Morning Tailgate on Raider Nation Radio:

“I think there is a lot of appreciation for Caleb Rogers ,and I think that Jackson Powers-Johnson remains somebody that they are hopeful for," Bonsignore said. "But I just get the sense that there’s a little bit, I don’t know if it’s misgivings, but the quote I got from somebody in the building was, ‘It’s just hit and miss. It continues to be hit and miss with him.'"

Powers-Johnson obviously isn't perfect, and if for no reason other than injuries, inconsistency is a great word to use when describing his career thus far. But outside of missing one practice, Powers-Johnson has been on the field this offseason, so this inconsistency may actually refer to his play.

Former Raider Ryan Hoag also spoke on Jesse Merrick's Silver & Black Sports Network podcast and followed up his bold take about Powers-Johnson not starting a game in 2026 by providing some intel about why he and the new coaching staff may not see eye-to-eye.

"I will say that the relationship it seems like Jackson Powers-Johnson has with the coaching staff, just from my observation of one practice, it seems a little unsettled," Hoag said. "And I don't know if it's because Jackson's always like the rah-rah hype guy, I'm first to do a radio interview or whatever or what, but it seems like that type of like mentality with the team just isn't (working). At least this coaching staff is just like, 'No, we're not going for that." And, 'Oh, you made a mistake? Guess what? You're on the twos now.' Again, I think it's fair. Again, it's early. It's one practice, but that's what I saw."

Fans gave Hoag a lot of flak for his prediction about Powers-Johnson, but he is doubling down. And if it turns out that he is correct, then Raider Nation may end up in a bit of a frenzy as they try to defend Powers-Johnson. Appreciation of his talents has been the fanbase's litmus test for coaching staffs.

It isn't just Bonsignore or Hoag saying this, though. Q Myers, one of the most trusted voice among Las Vegas fans, said on a recent episode of the Locked On Raiders Podcast that he senses perhaps some awkardness between Powers-Johnson and the new staff and locker room.

“I wonder -- and I don't know this. I want to make sure I say it loud and proud. I don't know the answer to this, but I wonder how the personality blends in that locker room," Myers said. " Because I don't know. I just, a lot of times when I'll see him on the sidelines at practice or whatever, it doesn't seem like he's around the guys as much. He's there in the mix, but it doesn't seem like he's communicating with the guys that much or they're communicating with him. Now, he could just be locked in and be ready to get back in there for a rep. It could be as simple as that, but it just doesn't seem like there's a whole lot of communication and a whole lot of, like, I don't want to say camaraderie. That's not going to sound right. Just, it doesn't sound or seem like to me again, just observing, not hearing from anyone, don't know anything. Like I said, I don't know the answer to it. I just wonder how the personality blends with the rest of the guys in the locker room. Remember, John Spytek did not draft him. So, the guys that they look and they covet, that wasn't one of them. He was there. Remember, Tom Telesco drafted him in his only draft. So we'll see, you know, we'll see what happens. I'm a big body language guy, and that's kind of where I get that from.”

Powers-Johnson's ability to stay healthy was already in question. Some were starting to wonder if he's actually as talented as the fanbase has been led to believe. Now, there are concerns about his body language, attitude or approach rubbing those at Raiders HQ wrong.

In an ideal world, Powers-Johnson overcomes the drama once again and becomes the player that Raider Nation knows he can be. But sometimes, where there is smoke, there is fire, and Powers-Johnson's entire career has been set ablaze thus far.

Let's see if he can rise from the ashes.