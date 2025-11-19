5 Pete Carroll replacements Raiders must look at amid horrid 2-8 start

The Las Vegas Raiders are now a robust 2-8 on the 2025 season following a Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. This was not what they expected when they dragged 74-year-old Pete Carroll out of his semi-retirement to coach this team. The Raiders' big swing to compete in the AFC West has been a huge failure.

There is a legitimate chance that Carroll ends up getting booted out of town, as someone his age is likely not the one who should be leading a very long rebuild. The Raiders may need to hire their sixth coach since the 2021 season if Carroll's team continues to look this hopeless.

If the Raiders end the Carroll experiment after just one season, which may happen as the wins continue to look fewer and farther apart, any search that John Spytek conducts without these five names at the front and center is not going to turn this ship around.

5 Pete Carroll replacements Raiders must consider to be next head coach

5. Dan Lanning, HC, Oregon

Lanning is 44-7 as head coach of the Oregon Ducks and 30-4 in conference play. With a sharp defensive mind and boundless energy, Lanning would be the best man for the job if the Raiders went the unconventional way and looked to the collegiate ranks to find their next coach.

4. Kliff Kingsbury, OC, Washington Commanders

While Kingsbury may have a sour taste in his mouth after the botched offensive coordinator talks a little over a year ago, a new-look front office might be able to get him on board. His work with Jayden Daniels has been masterful, which could lead to him getting another shot after an up-and-down stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

3. Vance Joseph, DC, Denver Broncos

Joseph was a bad head coach in Denver, but he has rebuilt his stock by turning the Broncos into perhaps the best defense in the league. If Las Vegas can give him something to work with on the offensive side of the ball, his defensive excellence could get them turned around.

2. Adam Stenavich, OC, Green Bay Packers

Not only is Stenavich a top offensive mind for one of the game's best attacks, but he is a former offensive line coach who can help improve the Raiders' terrible protection up front. While he hasn't called plays in Green Bay (Nathaniel Hackett didn't either), Matt LaFleur himself didn't call plays with the Rams before the Packers locked him in.

1. Todd Monken, OC, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has taken his play to another level in the last few years, as his partnership with Monken has proven to be extremely fruitful. If nothing else, the Raiders will have an explosive and fun-to-watch passing game with a very creative offensive mind at the sticks.