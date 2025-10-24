Raiders should monitor these 5 coaches if things go south with Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders are underperforming yet again during the 2025 NFL season, despite hiring legendary head coach Pete Carroll this offseason. Owner Mark Davis recently told reporters that he maintains his belief in Carroll, but also noted that he is never afraid to completely start over.

With Carroll being 74 already, he was never going to be the long-term plan in Las Vegas. If the team continues to be blown out in every other game like they have so far this season, however, he may not last very long in the short term either.

No changes are imminent in Las Vegas, but if things go further south under Carroll, another change may be in order. Below is a list of candidates that the Raiders should be monitoring, and it will excite the fan base to know that they're all 39 years old or younger, and are mostly offensive minds.

Raiders should at least be monitoring these potential Pete Carroll replacements

1. Mike LaFleur, OC, Los Angeles Rams

Mike LaFleur is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. After working under Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers, he has spent the last five years as an offensive coordinator, two for the New York Jets and the most recent three for the Los Angeles Rams.

While he struggled with the Jets, he was handcuffed to quarterbacks like Zach Wilson and Mike White. The Rams have been one of the best offenses in the league with him helping out Sean McVay, as they currently rank 11th in the NFL in scoring offense and 8th in total yards gained.

2. Joe Brady, OC, Buffalo Bills

Brady has been frustrating Bills fans in the midst of their two-game losing streak, but he's also masterminded a top-10 offense in both scoring and yards gained in each of the three years he's been in Buffalo, under a defensive-minded coach, no less.

While plenty of credit should be given to Josh Allen, he only turned into an MVP after Brady arrived. Plus, Buffalo's rushing attack is currently the best in the league, and the Bills have overachieved under his watch with an underwhelming set of pass-catchers.

3. Klint Kubiak, OC, Seattle Seahawks

Kubiak is the son of legendary coach Gary Kubiak and the brother of San Francisco 49ers OC Klay Kubiak. He wasn't tremendous as the play-caller for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 nor the New Orleans Saints in 2024, but he's found his footing in Seattle this season.

The Seahawks currently rank fifth in the league in scoring and 10th in total yards gained, and Kubiak has Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing like the league's best wide receiver. Fans may not want another coach from Seattle, but Kubiak is half as old and twice as innovative as Carroll is these days.

4. Klay Kubiak, OC, San Francisco 49ers

Surprise! Another Kubiak. Klay, the younger brother of Klint, is a fast-riser, as he is only in his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator. However, his results with the San Francisco 49ers cannot be ignored, as they rank 6th in total yards gained this season.

Yes, Kyle Shanahan is the chief play-caller, but Kubiak and Co. have gotten the absolute most out of an offense deeply decimated by injuries. This may be a long shot and a bit reckless, but Mark Davis is known to take some ill-advised swings, and this one might just work out.

5. Marcus Freeman, HC, Notre Dame

Freeman is the lone defensive mind on this list, but he's had incredible success with the Fighting Irish and continues to grow, making him a rising star in the coaching world. There are really no indications that he'd like to leave Notre Dame, but if the NFL comes calling, there's a chance he'd pick up.

He's the oldest person on this list, as he'll turn 40 in January, and he also has the least amount of NFL experience. But something about Freeman just screams, "Raider," and depending on how Notre Dame finishes this season, he may become more of a commodity than a dark horse.