5 Positives from Raiders' controversial loss vs. Chiefs
By Levi Dombro
This Las Vegas Raiders team is snake bitten.
A bizarre mishap at the end of the game cost Las Vegas their upset bid in Week 13, pushing their losing streak to eight games and officially eliminating them from playoff contention.
This would have been the second year in a row that the team walked into Arrowhead Stadium and took down the Chiefs in a primetime matchup, but this year, they fell short.
While there are no moral victories in the NFL, Friday's game was just about as close as you can get.
Las Vegas battled one of the best teams in the league down to the wire, and even had a chance to win the game.
Many of the team's young players performed well on the big stage, and even though the playoffs are now out of reach, there is still plenty to play for if you are Antonio Pierce and Co.
It is easy at this point to just focus on the offseason and feel like watching each game is just a chore. However, these guys are out there giving it their all and many of them are deserving of praise.